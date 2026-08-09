Ramaphosa impeachment process further tears at ANC-DA alliance

The DA is deliberately putting political distance between itself and the ANC during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s impeachment process to prevent voters from seeing the two GNU partners as a single political bloc before the November local government elections, says a highly placed ANC source.
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- The DA is distancing itself politically from the ANC during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s impeachment process to avoid being seen as a single political bloc before the November local government elections, according to an ANC source.
- The DA broke with the ANC in two crucial votes before Parliament’s Section 89 committee, including voting to appeal a Western Cape High Court interdict halting the impeachment inquiry.
- The committee’s appeal against the interim interdict was supported by the DA and Progressive Caucus members, putting the ANC in a position where it could not prevent Parliament’s challenge to the court order.
- In a separate vote for the evidence leader of the committee, the ANC abstained following instructions from party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula due to ethical concerns over senior advocate Griffiths Madonsela SC’s previous advisory role to the ANC on the Section 89 process.
- Mbalula stated the ANC would raise its concerns with National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza, emphasizing that abstaining was to maintain respect for the Section 89 processes and avoid an ethical conflict involving Madonsela.