Rape survivor blasts police probe

The 24-year-old woman who survived an attack believed to have been carried out by the so-called Kempton Park rapists has lambasted the police for dragging their feet in solving her case and failing other victims, while publicly claiming they are on top of the situation.

“The last time I saw the investigating officer of my case was on the day of the attack. I haven’t heard from him since then,” she said.

The second-year university student was attacked by three men travelling in a black Volkswagen Polo while she was jogging along a road on July 14 this year. She was allegedly abducted and taken to an isolated field, where she was raped.

The woman said she managed to bite one of her attackers before escaping and making her way home. She was taken to Norkem Park police station in Kempton Park, where she opened a rape case.

She was also taken to Tembisa Hospital, where a rape kit examination was conducted. However, she claims police failed to conduct an oral DNA swab despite her telling them that she had bitten one of her attackers.

Then, adding further trauma to her ordeal, the woman claims someone leaked her home address to the attackers.

On August 17, weeks after the first attack, the men allegedly arrived at her home, assaulted her, strangled her, stripped her naked and left her for dead.

She said the men jammed her gate motor, forcing her to go outside to investigate why it was not responding to her remote. The attackers then allegedly chased her into the house.

“They beat me, stabbed me, stripped me naked, strangled me with a belt and cut me. It was the same perpetrators from the first attack. They thought I had died because when I woke up, they were gone,” she said.

The survivor returned to the same police station to open an attempted murder case but claims that little was done to investigate it.

“I need the police to account for what happened because it can’t be something that was done carelessly. My safety was compromised.

“The truth isn’t being spoken. There are more than nine women killed. Police must account for all the misinformation they are telling the public. There’s so much incompetence, and the truth isn’t being told.”

Even after her story made national headlines following her interview with Sunday World last weekend, the woman said: “Not a single person reached out to me, not even the investigating officer and not even an official from social development to check on my wellbeing.

“We are on our own. These people don’t care about us, but they tell the media a different story.”

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, the leader of anti-migrant group March and March, said: “Reaching out to a survivor is the most basic thing to do, and I was so surprised nobody had reached out to her when I spoke to her.”

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said yesterday that he had instructed two senior police officers to look into the matter.

Meanwhile, the half-naked body of a woman was discovered at Mooifontein Cemetery in Tembisa yesterday. The discovery brings to 11 the number of women believed to have been killed in the attacks by the so-called Kempton Park rapists.