Row erupts as North West party picks face court threat

The ANC is facing a widening revolt over its North West councillor lists, with disputes in Mamusa, JB Marks and Matlosana municipalities raising allegations that community-backed candidates were sidelined despite a national directive that community nomination outcomes should be respected.

Church leaders and civil groups in Mamusa, Schweizer-Reneke, are expected to hold a media briefing tomorrow over alleged changes to ward candidate lists.

Sources say community-backed candidates were removed while councillors previously disciplined for defying ANC caucus positions were returned.

The disputes have also spread to Matlosana, Klerksdorp, where members are questioning whether the province implemented an ANC national executive committee resolution that candidates who won community votes but were not endorsed should be reinstated.

Ward 1 candidate Gabriel Pakiso Mqikela has appealed to ANC electoral committee chairperson Kgalema Motlanthe after allegedly discovering that his name had been removed after the selection process.

In an August 28 letter seen by Sunday World, Mqikela asked the committee to establish who authorised his removal, whether proper procedures were followed and to reinstate him if no valid grounds existed.

“Considering the urgency of this matter and the approaching deadline, I kindly request your immediate intervention and response,” he wrote.

In Ward 7, Lebogang Mabe has challenged a July 10 branch general meeting outcome, saying he secured the majority community nomination but was not endorsed by the presiding officer. Thandiwe Radasi was declared the winner.

Mabe says the outcome disregarded the community consultation process.

In JB Marks, Potchefstroom, the dispute has escalated to threatened litigation. Clifford Mandla Tawana lodged a complaint on July 15 alleging “material irregularities, improper interference and prima facie evidence of rigging” in the proportional representation candidate process.

He alleged that nomination documents were completed at a constituency office rather than branch meetings and questioned the authority exercised by Sipho Mbipha in the process.

The complaint also alleged that in ward 8 a leader had instructed officials to remove Desmond Carolus’ name from a nomination package and substitute it with her own name.

By August, objectors were accusing the regional interview and vetting panel of ordering and balancing the PR list without conducting prescribed interviews.

They also questioned whether regional executive members with vested interests had influenced outcomes.

On August 24, Diphoko Attorneys wrote to ANC provincial structures on behalf of Tawana, David Dane Cleve Nevi and Beya Nzimeni, demanding a substantive response within seven days.

The lawyers warned that failure to resolve the dispute could trigger urgent court proceedings aimed at stopping certification or finalisation of the PR lists.

Questions the Sunday World sent to the ANC in North West were not answered at the time of publication.