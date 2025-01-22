Scopa sends Limpopo MEC packing from legislature

The chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) in Limpopo has sent the MEC for Public Works and Infrastructure, Ernest Rachuene and his departmental officials packing after they presented an annual report reflecting irregular expenditure.

Rachuene’s department was scheduled to present its financial report to the committee in the Limpopo provincial legislature in Lebowakgomo on Tuesday afternoon.

Scopa was due to scrutinise the audit outcomes of the department’s 2022/23 and 2023/24 financial years on Wednesday.

The meeting with officials from the department lasted less than 15 minutes. This was before Scopa chairwoman Esther Mokwele showed them the door.

Given seven days to correct situation

Mokwele has given the public works authorities seven days to properly file and present an easy-to-read and understand financial report.

“We found the document presented by the department not user-friendly. Therefore, as a committee, we recommended that they go back and do diligence for the committee. Seven days is sufficient time for them to correct their errors and get their house in order,” she said.

In response, Rachuene has expressed his disappointment and promised to rectify their mistakes within the given time frame.

Rachuene also lashed out at his financial team, saying he is disappointed in them.

“Head of department and your team I’m very disappointed that we have to account to the people of Limpopo province for what we have done over the two financial years. But we find ourselves to be returned back because of issues of annexures. And this is very disappointing. On behalf of the department, I take responsibility. And we assure the committee that we will go back and do diligence,” said the former ANCYL provincial convener.

EFF defends the MEC

In a surprise move, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), which is the official opposition in the provincial legislature, has defended Rachuene. It said he is trying his level best to transform the department.

The red berets’ provincial party leader, Lawrence Mapoulo, spoke to Sunday World on the matter. He said that Rachuene has done well with his ambitious programmes, dubbed Dikgerekgere Projects. These were aimed at improving infrastructure and roads in the largely rural province.

“I think we need to give credit where it is due. Rachuene is the youngest MEC and he is prepared to learn.

Various factors at play

“He came up with the yellow fleet to construct roads in the province. We know that we have huge infrastructure backlog in all five districts. But we are confident that some road projects in various parts of the province have been left incomplete due to contractors leaving their jobs incomplete.

“In October last year, the department appointed another contractor to complete the Mavhunga access road project. This was after the initial contractor left the site incomplete. He cited non-payment by the department,” said Mapoulo.

