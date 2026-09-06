Slain General Mfazi’s gun lands son in legal trouble

The son of slain police general Sindile “Pitso” Mfazi is facing two criminal cases after he was allegedly caught with the former deputy national commissioner’s firearm, which police have since subjected to ballistic testing.

Eastern Cape police confirmed that Luyolo Nkente, faces separate charges of theft and unlawful possession of a firearm after officers recovered the weapon belonging to Mfazi.

The cases were registered at different East London police stations and are both due back in court on September 9.

Police spokesperson Col Siphokazi Mawisa said the theft case was opened at Cambridge SAPS.

“The suspect was arrested and charged for theft. He appeared in court and the case is remanded to the 9th of September 2026,” Mawisa said.

Nkente’s alleged possession of the weapon also triggered a separate case at Gonubie SAPS “and the same suspect was charged”, Mawisa said.

Police confirmed that the firearm was recovered from Nkente and sent for ballistic examination to establish whether it could be linked to other crimes.

Mawisa said the report had been completed, with “no linkage to other cases found at this stage”.

A police record relating to the Cambridge matter states that Mfazi’s widow discovered that keys to a safe were missing after Nkente had taken money from her handbag to buy petrol.

She later received information that Nkente had been arrested for allegedly possessing an unlicensed firearm.

The weapon was identified in the record as a pistol with two magazines belonging to her late husband. The record says Mfazi’s widow told police she was in the process of having the firearm licensed in her name.

Police say both cases are before court.

The firearm investigation comes amid renewed scrutiny of Mfazi’s death and the sensitive police work he was involved in before he died in July 2021.

Mfazi served as deputy national commissioner responsible for crime detection. His death was initially attributed to Covid-19 complications but his widow later challenged that explanation and his body was exhumed.

Police have since confirmed that his death is being investigated as murder after toxicological examination detected a poisonous substance.

Mfazi had also been linked to sensitive investigations involving allegations of police corruption and the aftermath of the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm. The investigation associated with Mfazi concerned allegations that Crime Intelligence resources and money were used in an off-book operation to trace those behind the burglary.