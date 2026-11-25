Phumzile Mlambo-Nqcuka was there to care and not for the flair,

She was there when freedom was not a speech from which to leach,

Despite the risk, she was there,

There to teach and not to preach.

When to love this country meant to be punished for its liberty,

She was there.

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She was there when Bra Bulelani needed support behind the cells,

Married him while the walls were still up,

while apartheid still believed it would forever be.

She said yes when the whole world was refusing.

Their wedding of hope prophesied that political freedom was around the corner.

It told us that every chain eventually breaks.

It told us that one day we would all be free to choose whom to love when we love.

She was there to give us hope, not in slogans.

but in her own life and its strife.

She loved her family the way she loved her country

fiercely, without performance.

Her children were not an afterthought to her politics.

They were the reason for it.

From this we the imperfect have a lot to learn.

What mother fights for a country

if not so her children will not have to fight the same fight?She held them close and held the country more close without having to pose.

A fire that would not go out

She carried the struggle for women emancipation across all defiant borders

like a fire that would not go out.

From the villages of this land to the boardrooms of the United Nations,

she said the same thing in thousand tongues.

She was there and her deeds have spoken.

She refused to be a token to balance the gender equation.

She was a global activist who understood that a woman from Guguletho to Soweto needs her to be there.

She internalised that the girl in Sudan and the one in Afghanistan

are fighting the same unending war for dignity.

READ MORE: Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka hailed for serving in ways that helped move the world

She was there.

She went into the mines and confronted the swines.

Inside the belly of this country where black hands dug out wealth

they were never allowed to own.

She was there to transform and not to polish diamonds for the colonial masters.

She may not have won, but unlike others she tried.

And yet, she loved life.

That is what people forget about the serious ones.

She laughed loud enough when she had to.

She danced when there was music in the air.

She responded to the bongo drum with herr great charm.

Peace in the midst of war

She was forever there, to negotiate for peace in the midst of war.

The African Union did not call her because she was soft.

They called her because she knew were the strength was drew.

She knew that peace is not the absence of noise,

it is the presence of justice.

Using her poise – in rooms full of angry men with guns

she sat and listened but refused to let hatred have the last word.

She was there to giveus all a voice in the noise.

READ MORE: Mashatile honours Mlambo-Ngcuka as a trailblazer of South Africa’s democracy

And yes, we must say it, even in mourning.

This country denied itself its first woman president in her.

Not because she was not ready.

But because of the stupidity of factionalism.

Because we have a habit of cutting down the very trees

that give us shade.

Now look at where we are today – burnt by the sun,

when we had an umbrella.

We called her when we heard she was not well.

Being The Mama Phumzile that she was.

She flipped the coin.

How are you, she asked.

Are you holding up?

A queen of love

At her lowest moment, when her own body was in pain,

she postponed her pain to carry mine.

Who does that?

Only a queen of love does that.

Only a woman whose compassion is not a performance

but a way of breathing.

She was there, not just to be there.

A matriarch of change for the downtrodden.

The woman who would forget herself to remember you.

READ MORE: Ma Phumzile went well, wherever she went

Rest well Mama P.

The struggle you carried is not yet done,

You have shown us how to carry it without caging ourselves in discredited carriages.

With courage , you where indeed always there.

And the world you leave behind will forever remember your touch,

Because you touched us all

You where there!

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