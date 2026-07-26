Politics

The 13 votes that changed Tshwane and set off a legal battle over powers

By Setumo Stone
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Tshwane council decisions under court scrutiny
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 16: Executive Mayor Dr. Nasiphi Moya delivers the 2026 State of the Capital Address at the UNISA Muckleneuk Campus on April 16, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. The speech focused on strengthening the informal economy, boosting economic growth, and addressing service delivery and infrastructure backlogs. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

A disputed decision to remove 13 councillors’ votes from a Tshwane council tally has become the decisive battleground in a court fight over the future of the city manager’s office.

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  • The disputed removal of 13 councillors’ votes in Tshwane council has become central to a legal battle over the suspended city manager Johann Mettler’s removal.
  • Mettler argues the Speaker unlawfully deducted votes after the vote, changing the council resolution’s outcome and claims no rules allow such retrospective vote alteration.
  • The DA challenges the suspension, saying it relied on the altered council vote, while the mayor distanced herself from the vote count, citing legal limits on her role.
  • Mettler contests the suspension's legality, arguing serious allegations alone don’t justify suspension without factual proof or considering less intrusive measures.
  • The case raises critical questions about council voting authority and the procedural fairness of suspending senior officials before allegations are fully tested.

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