The killer punch in police boss Feroz Khan’s data raid court bid

The most dangerous allegation in Major-General Feroz Khan’s urgent Joburg high court application on Thursday is not simply that police searched his home without a search warrant.

It is the far more constitutionally explosive suggestion that SAPS allegedly used an arrest warrant as a strategic doorway to conduct a pre-planned intelligence and electronic-device operation without judicial oversight.

That argument sits at the centre of Khan’s application against the police minister and senior SAPS officials following the dramatic May 10 operation at his Houghton residence.

In South African law, warrantless searches are allowed only in narrow and exceptional circumstances under section 22 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

Police must generally show either consent or objectively reasonable grounds that obtaining a warrant would defeat the purpose of the search.

Khan’s application attacks that justification head-on.

His legal strategy is built around a simple but potentially devastating question: If police had enough time to secure a J50 arrest warrant dated May 8, 2026, why did they not also obtain a search warrant before raiding his home on 10 May?

That two-day gap may become the most important factual issue in the case.

In paragraph 40 of his founding affidavit, Khan argues the operation was “plainly planned in advance” and says there was “ample opportunity” for investigators to approach a magistrate for judicial authorisation to search the premises.

That sentence is likely to become the pressure point of the litigation.

South African courts are generally reluctant to endorse deliberate bypassing of judicial oversight where privacy rights are implicated, especially in relation to homes, electronic devices, and confidential information.

Khan’s case becomes more potent because of the way he describes the conduct of the operation itself.

Non-existence of a search warrant

According to the affidavit, members of the political killings task team and Gauteng counter-intelligence operations arrived armed and entered his apartment early in the morning before demanding access to his safe, firearm, and cellphone.

He alleges officers demanded PIN access to his Samsung phone and informed him they did not require a warrant to seize it.

Most importantly, Khan says that when his attorneys demanded to see a search warrant, officers admitted they did not have one and would proceed anyway under what they described as “reasonable suspicion”.

That exchange may prove pivotal because it potentially reframes the entire operation.

The application repeatedly suggests the true operational target was not merely Khan’s arrest but access to his electronic devices and the data contained inside them.

That argument is reinforced by another strategically important allegation buried deeper in the affidavit.

Khan claims the upstairs bedroom search—where phones, an iPad, and electronic devices were located—was intensive and sustained, while the downstairs search was comparatively superficial.

He says this contrast suggested the “location and seizing of the electronic devices had been the principal objective of the operation.”

Legally, that is a major escalation.

If a court concludes the police already knew what they wanted and had time to seek judicial authorisation, the state may struggle to justify reliance on the extraordinary powers granted under section 22.

The application becomes even more politically and institutionally sensitive because Khan is not an ordinary litigant.

He identifies himself as the SAPS head of operational intelligence support within crime intelligence and claims the seized devices contain highly sensitive information concerning intelligence sources, undercover operations, and policing methodologies.

His lawyers argue the case therefore goes beyond ordinary privacy rights and potentially implicates broader national security concerns.

Broader narrative of abuse of process

The application also seeks to build a broader narrative of abuse of process.

Khan alleges the underlying criminal matter had previously resulted in a nolle prosequi decision by a senior prosecutor before later being revived through the J50 process.

While that alone does not invalidate later investigative steps, it strengthens the broader theory advanced in the papers: that the arrest warrant may have functioned as a legal gateway to obtain physical access to Khan and his electronic devices.

The case may ultimately turn less on whether police had suspicion and more on whether the court believes SAPS deliberately avoided judicial scrutiny in a carefully coordinated operation.

That distinction matters enormously in constitutional law.

Courts often give police operational latitude during emergencies or rapidly evolving investigations.

They are usually far less tolerant where state officials appear to have had sufficient time to secure warrants but chose not to.

That is why paragraph 40 of Khan’s affidavit may become the defining sentence of the case.

It crystallises the central accusation underpinning the entire application: that SAPS allegedly converted an arrest operation into a warrantless intelligence-search operation despite having both time and opportunity to seek proper judicial authorisation.

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