The many lives of slain Lucky Sokhela

At 34, slain Lucky Nhlanhla Sokhela had already lived several lives.

To some, he was a feared hustler from KwaSwayimane in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). To others, he was a convicted offender who spent years behind bars.

Later, he became a husband, homeowner, parolee and political candidate with ambitions of becoming a councillor.

Then, on September 1, his story ended in a hail of bullets outside his home.

Sokhela, an IFP Ward 8 candidate for uMshwathi Local Municipality, was shot dead after allegedly being followed by gunmen.

His family said the shooting happened in front of children and adults, leaving them traumatised. The IFP has called for the KZN Political Killings Task Team to investigate.

Those who knew Sokhela before his political ambitions say there was far more to his life than the candidate whose life was cut short. His was a story of reinvention, sometimes astonishing and sometimes troubling.

Sokhela’s relationship with the criminal justice system began when he was young.

Historical court reports identified his surname as Zondi, but he said he was a Sokhela when arrested.

In 2019, he was reported as a 25-year-old sentenced prisoner serving time in Pietermaritzburg for housebreaking, theft, robbery and possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

His name was also associated with an alleged fraud operation involving then-KZN premier Senzo Mchunu.

According to contemporary reports, Sokhela was accused of obtaining Mchunu’s cellphone number, cloning his SIM card and using his contacts to send messages to senior government figures asking for money.

Mchunu later testified to that fact. He said the incident damaged his reputation and forced him to explain himself to colleagues who believed he had requested financial assistance.

The case made Sokhela’s name known beyond Kwa Swayimane.

A picture was painted of a hustler who, according to people in the community continued finding ways to make money and exert influence even while behind bars.

That reputation made him a complicated figure. Some people feared him. Others were fascinated. He could be charming and persuasive. And his ability to reinvent himself became part of his identity.

Even prison did not stop Sokhela from planning for the future.

While he was incarcerated, a house was being built for him in the neighbourhood.

He also paid lobola and according to people familiar with his life, got married while still behind bars.

It was an extraordinary picture: a young man serving time while laying the foundations for life beyond prison. The house was one part of that future. Marriage was another. Neither remained simple.

According to people familiar with his personal affairs, his marriage came under strain after he became involved with a nurse.

The relationship allegedly unfolded discreetly, with the nurse telling her then-husband that Sokhela was a relative serving time.

The truth emerged.

According to people familiar with the fallout, Sokhela’s wife allegedly smashed the windows of their home after finding out about the relationship. Sokhela sought a protection order against her.

The fallout also drew police attention. The nurse’s former husband was reportedly arrested but later released.

No conviction arising from that arrest has been established.

The episode offered another glimpse into Sokhela’s complicated life.

He had spent years navigating the consequences of decisions made in his youth, yet continued creating new relationships, alliances and an identity.

By the time he was released on parole towards the end of 2025, the man returning to KwaSwayimane was no longer simply the young offender who had gone to prison.

He was older. He had a home and family.

He had political ambitions.