The midnight Durban meeting that broke the MK Party leadership team

A late-night meeting at Durban’s Maharani Hotel in July, where uMkhonto weSizwe Party president Jacob Zuma and senior officials allegedly discussed a forensic report into the party’s finances, has emerged as the turning point in an internal battle that dismantled the Strategic Presidential Team (SPT) advising Zuma and led to the expulsion of two senior MPs.

In an affidavit dated August 11, expelled MK Party MP Pumlani Kubukeli alleges the dispute began after the SPT was shown a forensic report that raised questions about financial transactions inside the party.

Zuma later dissolved the SPT, saying the restructuring was intended to improve governance and strengthen the MK Party.

The affidavit, however, casts the decision against an increasingly bitter financial dispute.

Kubukeli says the crisis began after he was summoned to Durban while working with the party’s Buffalo City elections team.

He says Sipho Zungu informed him that Zuma’s office required his presence. Kubukeli travelled to Durban and met Zuma and other officials.

During those engagements, Kubukeli says, SPT members were informed about a forensic report the party’s general manager presented to Zuma.

According to the affidavit, the briefing involved KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Willies Mchunu, secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo, treasurer-general Brian Molefe, second deputy president Tony Yengeni and general manager Zandile Makhathini-Neer.

The SPT worked through the weekend and produced a programme to address concerns raised in the report and prepare for elections.

The team presented its plan to Zuma, who Kubukeli says agreed that a presidential directive should be drafted.

Kubukeli alleges that during a later meeting at Protea Hotel OR Tambo, heated exchanges erupted between national officials and SPT members.

He says the meeting appeared to have been aimed at preventing discussion on the forensic report because it allegedly contained findings about financial irregularities.

Kubukeli says the report identified discrepancies in party records, including a R500 000 payment allegedly forfeited to a firm for a “flimsy reason”.

He further alleges that it contained irregular transactions, disputed invoices and payments involving millions of rand.

In an earlier affidavit linked to a criminal complaint, Kubukeli alleged that about R33 million in party funds may have been diverted into external bank accounts.

The allegations have not been tested in court.

As SPT convener, Kubukeli says he was tasked with opening a criminal case after information presented to the team indicated possible corruption.

The complaint named Nomvalo, Molefe, Slindokuhle Njapha, Xolani Ndlovu, Kelebogile Molefe and Lerato Olifant.

The SPT’s actions placed it on a collision course with other party structures.

Kubukeli says team members were accused of plotting a coup and faced disciplinary action.

He says he received WhatsApp threats, reported them to police and accused party leaders of undermining the SPT while protecting officials implicated in wrongdoing.

The MK Party has rejected claims that the expulsions were linked to whistleblowing. It said Kubukeli and Litchfield-Tshabalala were removed because their conduct damaged the party’s reputation and unity.

Kubukeli presents their removal as the culmination of a wider battle over accountability.