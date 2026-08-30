Troubled pasts cast shadow over ANC’s mayoral picks

The ANC’s mayoral selection process has brought back into focus several candidates with controversial political histories, including a former councillor who served a prison sentence for assault, a mayor convicted of assault and crimen injuria and a former mayor whose murder conviction was later overturned on appeal.

The candidates are among those being considered for key municipalities before the 2026 local government elections. The shortlist includes Andile Lungisa for Nelson Mandela Bay, Thanduxolo Khalipa for Matjhabeng and Matthew Wolmarans for Rustenburg.

Lungisa’s inclusion has drawn attention because of his criminal conviction arising from a 2016 council brawl in Nelson Mandela Bay. The former councillor was convicted of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after hitting DA councillor Rano Kayser with a glass jug during a council meeting.

Lungisa began serving a two-year sentence in 2020. He later returned to political activity, with his supporters arguing that he had paid his dues.

The ANC’s shortlist also includes the controversial NMB incumbent mayor Babalwa Lobishe, whose leadership has been called into question many times by opposition parties as the metro she leads is confronted with a growing storm of governance, infrastructure and financial challenges.

Khalipa, who is among the candidates considered for Matjhabeng, was convicted in December 2024 on one count of assault and two counts of crimen injuria after an incident involving his municipal bodyguard.

The conviction triggered political controversy when he returned to office after being removed from his position while the matter was being dealt with.

Another candidate attracting attention is former Rustenburg mayor Wolmarans. He was convicted in 2012 for the murder of ANC councillor and whistleblower Moss Phakoe and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Phakoe had raised allegations about corruption in the municipality before he was killed.

The Supreme Court of Appeal later overturned Wolmarans’ conviction after finding problems with the evidence.

Mangaung deputy mayor Lulama Titi-Odili is also a mayoral candidate of the ANC in Mangaung. Her husband, Lyndon Adentuji Odili, a Nigerian national, was arrested last month for allegedly housing 18 undocumented foreigners at the guest house he and his wife own in Bloemfontein.

The shortlist also includes candidates who have faced governance-related controversies.

Buffalo City’s candidates include Princess Faku and Simphiwe Dzengwa.

A review raised concerns over whether proper procedures had been followed in Dzengwa’s appointment as acting managing director of the State Information Technology Agency.

Faku has faced questions relating to academic registration and municipal governance matters. The claims remain subject to official findings.

Polokwane mayor John Mpe is also among the candidates being considered. He also faced allegations and complaints relating to municipal procurement matters, which he has denied.

Other shortlisted candidates are facing scrutiny over their records in municipalities that have experienced governance challenges.

Among them is Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero.

His tenure has been marked by pressure over the city’s finances, service delivery problems and political instability.

eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba is also among the candidates listed for the metro. The city has faced criticism over infrastructure failures, financial pressures and service delivery challenges.

Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla and Mangaung mayor Gregory Nthatisi are similarly linked to municipalities facing governance challenges.

The ANC has said its selection process seeks leaders who can govern effectively and restore confidence in local government.