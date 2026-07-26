Tshwane council decisions under court scrutiny

Tshwane executive mayor Nasiphi Moya says the municipality’s responses to court challenges over the appointment processes involving the municipal manager and chief financial officer have been filed, with the first legal arguments expected to be heard next week.
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- Tshwane executive mayor Nasiphi Moya confirmed the municipality has filed responses to court challenges over the appointment processes of the municipal manager and CFO, with hearings expected next week.
- The Democratic Alliance and Solidarity launched separate legal applications contesting Tshwane council decisions about the municipal manager and CFO appointments.
- Respondents including the council, speaker, mayor, and acting city manager have filed affidavits and will respond independently to allegations related to their roles in the appointment process.
- Moya distanced herself from the council's voting process, stating she only implemented council resolutions but did not control proceedings, which are the speaker's responsibility.
- Interim legal hearings are set for July 28, with a broader dispute to follow, while Moya emphasized her continued focus on service delivery and governance amid the litigation.