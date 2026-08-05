US revokes Brazilian ambassador’s visa in diplomatic rift

The US has revoked the visa of the Brazilian ambassador in Washington after Brazil withheld formal approval for President Donald ​Trump’s nominee as US ambassador and denied visas to two American diplomats, a senior State Department official said on Tuesday.

Brazilian Ambassador Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti’s visa will be restored “if ​the balance is restored by giving agrément to our chosen ambassadorial nominee”, said the official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity.

The Brazilian government on Tuesday strongly condemned the US State Department’s decision to alter the visa status of Brazil’s ambassador to Washington, calling the reasons cited by the US “false”.

Trump nominated Daniel Perez

In early June, Trump nominated Daniel Perez, a Florida state representative and close ally of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to be the next US ambassador to Brazil. The US Senate has yet to confirm his nomination, and he will not be able to take up the post until Brazil approves.

The Brazilian government defended its decision to deny entry visas to the two US officials in a statement, saying they intended to visit Brazil to question the integrity of the country’s electoral system, which it described as an unacceptable attempt to interfere in domestic political affairs.

Regarding Washington’s criticism of the approval process for the new US ambassador, Brazil said the US had publicly announced its nominee before formally requesting approval, in violation of Article 4 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

“There is no rule in the Vienna Convention stipulating a deadline for granting agreement,” the statement said, adding that the US request remains under review.

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