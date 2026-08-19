Velenkosini Hlabisa distances CoGTA from alleged Griqua king coronation

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has distanced his department from the planned coronation of Maurice Vivian Kok as king of the Griqua Nation, warning that any recognition outside the legal framework would have no standing under South African law.

The ministry said the alleged coronation was not sanctioned by government and that Kok had not been formally recognised as a traditional leader.

“The ministry wishes to place on record that it distances itself from the alleged coronation and any claims of recognition arising from it,” CoGTA said.

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The warning comes amid reports of a planned ceremony to install Kok as king, despite the statutory process for recognising Khoi-San leadership structures not having been completed.

‘Coronation inconsistent with Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act’

CoGTA said the process is governed by the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act, 2019 (Act 3 of 2019), which sets out the requirements for recognising Khoi-San communities, leaders and leadership structures.

“The alleged coronation is inconsistent with the provisions of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act,” the ministry said.

Under the Act, communities seeking recognition must follow a formal application process before any leader can be legally recognised.

CoGTA said applications are assessed by the Commission on Khoi-San Matters (CKSM), which is responsible for considering whether applicants meet the requirements prescribed by law.

“Applications are considered by the Commission on Khoi-San Matters in accordance with the processes prescribed by the legislation,” the ministry said.

The department said its records showed that no Khoi-San community, senior Khoi-San leader or branch head had been formally recommended for recognition through the statutory process.

“In terms of the records of the Department of Traditional Affairs, no Khoi-San community, Senior Khoi-San Leader or Branch Head has, to date, been formally recommended for recognition through the prescribed statutory process,” it said.

No final decision yet on Kok’s application

On Kok’s application specifically, CoGTA said the matter remained before the commission and that no final decision had been made.

“The Commission on Khoi-San Matters is still considering his application for recognition as a leader,” the ministry said.

“The process has therefore not been concluded, and no recognition has been granted by the Minister or the Department.”

The department warned that recognition cannot be created through ceremonies or declarations by individuals or groups.

“It is important to emphasise that the recognition of a Khoi-San leadership structure or leader can only take place following the completion of the prescribed assessment and recognition processes,” CoGTA said.

“No individual or group may confer or assume a legally recognised leadership status outside this statutory framework.”

The ministry also pointed to possible legal consequences for anyone who claims recognised traditional or Khoi-San leadership status without approval.

Warning against flouting the law

It cited Section 7(9) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act, which states that a person who falsely presents themselves as a recognised traditional or Khoi-San leader without lawful recognition commits an offence.

According to CoGTA, a person found guilty under the provision could face a fine or imprisonment of up to three years.

“Any person who claims the status of King or any other recognised traditional or Khoi-San leadership position without having been lawfully recognised in terms of the Act may be subject to the provisions of Section 7(9),” the ministry said.

Hlabisa said CoGTA remained committed to ensuring that traditional and Khoi-San leadership recognition processes were handled through the law.

“CoGTA remains committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that the recognition of traditional and Khoi-San leadership is conducted transparently, fairly and strictly in accordance with the applicable legislative framework,” the ministry said.

The department cautioned against ceremonies or public statements that could create the impression that Kok, or any other individual, had already received formal recognition.

“The Ministry therefore cautions against any statements, ceremonies or activities that may create the impression that Mr Maurice Vivian Kok, or any other individual, has been formally recognised as a Khoi-San leader where the statutory process has not yet been concluded,” it said.

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