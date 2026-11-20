IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa says his party expects to seal municipal coalition agreements this weekend after meeting the ANC as late as 6pm on Thursday.

Hlabisa disclosed the talks during a Sunday World and National Press Club discussion on coalition governance. He said the IFP had met almost all the country’s key political players. He named the ANC, DA, ActionSA, Freedom Front Plus and SACP among them.

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“The coalition discussions are going very well,” Hlabisa said. “This weekend we are sealing the agreements because next week we want the hung municipalities to be inaugurated.”

READ MORE: Power struggle intensifies across South Africa’s hung municipalities

Hlabisa said the IFP would lead where it held the most seats among its coalition partners. It would support another party where it lacked that advantage.

“The engagement has been frank and we are looking forward to sustainable governance,” he said.

He did not identify the councils covered by the imminent agreements. He also withheld the proposed division of mayoral and other senior council positions.

However, the talks carry particular weight in KwaZulu-Natal. No party can govern many of its councils alone. The IFP must choose between rivals whose relationships differ sharply from one municipality to another.

National deals must find local expression

Hlabisa said national party leaders should first settle broad coalition parameters. They should then adapt those arrangements to each municipality’s political arithmetic and service-delivery needs.

“The decisions must be reached at national level,” he said. Parties should then “localise that working arrangement”.

He rejected coalitions formed merely to reach the 50% plus one threshold required to govern.

“It shouldn’t be a coalition for the sake of reaching 50% plus one,” Hlabisa said. “It must be a coalition based on certain principles.”

He said partners must agree on service delivery, accountability and consequence management before councillors vote on municipal leadership positions.

READ MORE: ANC rejects blanket DA pact and adopts tactical flexibility

Hlabisa also called for agreements lasting the full five-year municipal term. “People are not interested in mayors changing day in and day out,” he said. “They want a stable government.”

He said written agreements should establish mechanisms to resolve deadlocks without repeatedly collapsing councils.

Some proposals he had seen would prevent coalition partners from bringing motions of no confidence throughout the five-year term. Parties would instead refer disputes to a deadlock-breaking committee.

However, Hlabisa said such protection could not shield mayors implicated in crime or corruption.

“A mayor who gets involved in criminal activity must be removed within the five years,” he said.

MEC intervention remains the final warning

Hlabisa criticised Polokwane’s attempt to constitute its hung council while coalition talks remained unfinished.

“It was really premature for a hung council to sit this week,” he said.

He expected parties to reduce their negotiations to written agreements before sending councillors to vote for office bearers. Hlabisa warned that provincial government would intervene if parties failed to establish councils within the statutory period.

The relevant MEC would first bring the parties together and attempt to break the impasse. If that process failed, he said the municipality could face dissolution and another election. That outcome would return the dispute to voters.

READ MORE: ActionSA says Joburg and Tshwane remain far from coalition deals

“We really don’t want to see such,” Hlabisa said. “Political parties must find common ground, deliver and make municipalities work.”

He appealed to residents to remain patient while negotiations continued. However, he said their role did not end when they voted on November 4.

Councillors must return to communities and explain municipal budgets, projects and delivery programmes, he said.

“If you don’t hold them accountable, they will sleep on duty,” Hlabisa warned.

The IFP’s weekend announcement should reveal whether its search for stable partners survived the final contest over mayors and senior posts. Hlabisa insisted that service delivery, not political office, must decide every final agreement.

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