Zeerust residents demand closure of illegal businesses

NORTH WEST – Residents of Zeerust in North West have called for the immediate closure of illegal businesses, accusing authorities of failing to enforce trading laws, immigration regulations and health standards despite previous resolutions by traditional leaders.

The demands are contained in a memorandum handed over during Tuesday’s anti-illegal immigration march, where community members appealed to Kgosi Moiloa wa Bahurutshe and government authorities to act against undocumented businesses operating in villages across the area.

No implementation of December 2025 directive

The protesters said a directive issued by Kgosi Moiloa in December 2025 declared that shipping containers used as shops were illegal and non-compliant. According to the memorandum, the traditional resolution required such structures to be closed, but residents say the decision has never been implemented.

They argued that the continued operation of informal businesses has contributed to growing socio-economic problems and weakened compliance with municipal and national laws.

“Over the past years, and evidenced in recent and recurring incidents, our community has experienced a notable escalation in systemic socio-economic challenges and health and safety code violations related to informal and micro-enterprise trading practices which are not properly regulated,” the memorandum states.

‘Explosion of unregulated, undocumented and non-compliant businesses’

The community said it was concerned by what it described as an “explosion of unregulated, undocumented and non-compliant businesses” operating across wards and villages.

Among the concerns raised was the alleged failure by many businesses to comply with municipal licensing requirements.

The memorandum alleges that many foreign nationals operating businesses do not possess the required trading permits or business licences issued by the Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality, as required under applicable municipal bylaws and provincial business licensing legislation.

Residents also raised concerns about immigration compliance, alleging that a significant number of business operators do not possess valid documentation issued by the Department of Home Affairs permitting them to conduct business in South Africa.

Health and food safety also featured prominently in the memorandum.

Risk of food-borne illnesses due to non-compliance

The community alleged that a number of unregulated spaza shops and food-handling facilities fail to comply with municipal health and safety standards, placing consumers at risk of food-borne illnesses and other public health hazards.

The protesters further argued that illegal trading creates unfair competition for local entrepreneurs.

According to the memorandum, undocumented businesses undermine legitimate small enterprises that comply with municipal bylaws, pay rates and taxes where applicable, and operate within the country’s regulatory framework.

To address the situation, the community called on the municipal council, the local economic development office, the town planning department and local law enforcement agencies to launch immediate enforcement operations.

Among the demands is the strict enforcement of national guidelines and municipal bylaws requiring all spaza shops and food-handling facilities to be officially registered and fully compliant with applicable legislation.

Call for comprehensive ward-by-ward inspections

The memorandum also calls for comprehensive ward-by-ward inspections involving municipal officials and law enforcement officers to verify business licences, health permits and the legal immigration status of business operators.

Residents want authorities to immediately shut down businesses that fail to produce valid trading permits, occupy municipal or residential land unlawfully, or breach public health regulations.

The memorandum further urges the government to protect local small businesses by ensuring that trading licences are issued only to documented individuals who comply with South African laws and municipal regulations.

The march formed part of coordinated demonstrations held across South Africa on Tuesday, with communities raising concerns about illegal immigration, undocumented businesses, crime and the enforcement of existing laws.

The Zeerust residents said their demands were aimed at ensuring that all businesses, regardless of ownership, operate within South African law. Moreover that they comply with municipal, immigration and public health requirements.

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