Politics

Zille faces hard questions on Joburg, migration

By Sunday World
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SOWETO, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 21: DA Mayoral Candidate for Johannesburg, Helen Zille address the Township Economy Business And Entrepreneur Roundtable Dialogue at Hector Pietersen Memorial Park on May 21, 2026 in Soweto, South Africa. The initiative aims to support township-based artisanal entrepreneurs to expand and grow their businesses, through increased market access, funding and support. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)

DA Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille has warned against turning the city’s migration crisis into a platform for violence.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • DA Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille has warned against turning the city’s migration crisis into a platform for violence.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Staff Writer.
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