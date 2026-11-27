Former president Jacob Zuma has elevated his daughter, Thuthukile Zuma, to a senior leadership position in the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), appointing her acting deputy secretary-general while also directing her deployment to Parliament.

The appointment, announced on Friday, places Thuthukile in the party’s organisational leadership structures and the National Assembly, where she is expected to be sworn in as an MP of the MKP.

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The move is likely to draw political attention given the prominence of the Zuma surname in the party and Thuthukile’s political journey, which includes her resignation from the regional executive committee of the African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg earlier this month.

Her departure from the ANC marked a break from the organisation her father once led as president and which dominated his political career for decades before his fallout with its leadership and eventual formation of the MKP.

From ANC ranks to the MK Party leadership

Thuthukile’s appointment comes against the backdrop of the MKP’s ongoing efforts to build and strengthen its organisational structures following its entry into electoral politics and Parliament.

Her resignation from the ANC in Johannesburg underscores the political realignment that has unfolded around the MKP since its establishment, with several former ANC members and supporters gravitating towards Zuma’s new political vehicle.

The MKP has positioned itself as an alternative to the ANC, with its leadership frequently criticising the party over its political direction, governance record and handling of South Africa’s socio-economic challenges.

Thuthukile’s latest appointment now places her among the party’s senior organisational figures, although the position is on an acting basis.

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In announcing the appointment, the party said she brought political and administrative experience to the responsibilities she had been entrusted with.

“Ms. Thuthukile Zuma is an experienced political activist with a longstanding record of involvement in progressive politics and organisational leadership. She brings political and administrative experience to her new responsibilities,” said the party’s national spokesperson, Sifiso Mahlangu, who was acting in the position now occupied by Thuthukile.

Mahlangu added that her deployment to the National Assembly is also expected to bolster the party’s parliamentary representation as it continues to navigate its role in national politics.

Mahlangu reaffirmed as party spokesperson

In the same announcement, Zuma reaffirmed Mahlangu’s appointment as the MKP’s national spokesperson, placing him in charge of the party’s media and public relations operations.

Mahlangu is expected to provide strategic leadership on the party’s messaging across various portfolios as the MKP seeks to strengthen its public profile and communicate its political positions.

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The party said Mahlangu would oversee its media and public relations affairs, while guiding its communication strategy as it takes up its role in government.

Mtshali remains acting secretary-general

Meanwhile, Lindiwe Mtshali will continue serving as the MKP’s acting secretary-general, according to the announcement.

The position remains central to the party’s organisational administration, coordination and internal operations as it seeks to consolidate its structures.

The MKP has been navigating organisational changes and leadership adjustments as it builds its political machinery following its electoral breakthrough and the establishment of its parliamentary presence.

READ: MK Party chief whip defies Zuma’s orders on four MPs

Zuma’s latest appointments appear aimed at strengthening the party’s leadership capacity across its organisational, parliamentary and communication structures.

The party expressed appreciation to its members entrusted with leadership responsibilities, wishing them well as they continued serving the organisation.

The appointments come as the MKP continues to establish itself as a significant player in South African politics, with its leadership seeking to expand its influence and sharpen its organisational capacity in the political contest against established parties.