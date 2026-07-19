Zuma’s KZN political machinery malfunction

An internal Umkhonto Wesizwe Party (MK Party) report has exposed a growing operational crisis in KwaZulu-Natal, the province that forms the backbone of former president Jacob Zuma’s political resurgence, with constituency offices unable to meet the basic requirements needed to run an election campaign.

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