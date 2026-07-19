Zuma’s KZN political machinery malfunction

An internal Umkhonto Wesizwe Party (MK Party) report has exposed a growing operational crisis in KwaZulu-Natal, the province that forms the backbone of former president Jacob Zuma’s political resurgence, with constituency offices unable to meet the basic requirements needed to run an election campaign.
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- An internal MK Party report reveals a major operational crisis in KwaZulu-Natal, with constituency offices failing to meet basic campaign requirements.
- None of the party’s KZN offices are fully operational, lacking essential furniture, equipment, internet, branding, and trained staff.
- The party’s rapid electoral growth has outpaced its ability to develop necessary grassroots infrastructure and administrative systems.
- Financial and legal challenges arise from improper lease cancellations and unapproved office agreements, causing landlord lawsuits and governance risks.
- The report underscores a critical challenge for Zuma’s MK Party: building a sustainable organizational structure to support its political resurgence beyond just winning votes.