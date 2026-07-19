Politics

Zuma’s KZN political machinery malfunction

By Setumo Stone
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Zuma’s KZN political machinery malfunction
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 18: Former President and leader of MK Party Jacob Zuma briefs the media on the outcomes of the National Officials meeting at CedarWoods of Sandton on June 18, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The briefing also addressed recent developments within the party. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

An internal Umkhonto Wesizwe Party (MK Party) report has exposed a growing operational crisis in KwaZulu-Natal, the province that forms the backbone of former president Jacob Zuma’s political resurgence, with constituency offices unable to meet the basic requirements needed to run an election campaign.

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  • An internal MK Party report reveals a major operational crisis in KwaZulu-Natal, with constituency offices failing to meet basic campaign requirements.
  • None of the party’s KZN offices are fully operational, lacking essential furniture, equipment, internet, branding, and trained staff.
  • The party’s rapid electoral growth has outpaced its ability to develop necessary grassroots infrastructure and administrative systems.
  • Financial and legal challenges arise from improper lease cancellations and unapproved office agreements, causing landlord lawsuits and governance risks.
  • The report underscores a critical challenge for Zuma’s MK Party: building a sustainable organizational structure to support its political resurgence beyond just winning votes.

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