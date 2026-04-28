Powerball

Powerball results for Tuesday, April 28 2026

By Sunday World
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Powerball results for Tuesday, April 28 2026 have been revealed.

Powerball results for Tuesday, April 28 2026

Powerball numbers:

05 | 17 | 38 |44 | 47 Powerball: 02

Powerball Plus numbers:

06 | 10 | 13 | 24 | 26 Powerball: 02

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

  • Powerball winning numbers for Tuesday, April 28, 2026, are 05, 17, 38, 44, 47 with Powerball 02.
  • Powerball Plus winning numbers for the same date are 06, 10, 13, 24, 26 with Powerball 02.
  • The draws took place on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.
  • Players can check these results to verify their tickets.
  • Additional lottery-related video content is available on the SW YouTube Channel.
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