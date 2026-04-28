Powerball results for Tuesday, April 28 2026
Powerball numbers:
05 | 17 | 38 |44 | 47 Powerball: 02
Powerball Plus numbers:
06 | 10 | 13 | 24 | 26 Powerball: 02
- Powerball winning numbers for Tuesday, April 28, 2026, are 05, 17, 38, 44, 47 with Powerball 02.
- Powerball Plus winning numbers for the same date are 06, 10, 13, 24, 26 with Powerball 02.
- The draws took place on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.
- Players can check these results to verify their tickets.
- Additional lottery-related video content is available on the SW YouTube Channel.