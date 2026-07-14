Powerball

Powerball results for Tuesday, July 14 2026

By Sunday World
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
Powerball results for Tuesday, July 14 2026 have been revealed.

Powerball results for Tuesday, July 14 2026

Powerball numbers:

09| 13 | 21 |36| 40  Powerball: 04


Powerball Xtra numbers:

10 | 23 | 34 | 35 | 37 Powerball: 02

 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

  • Powerball drawing took place on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.
  • Main winning Powerball numbers were 09, 13, 21, 36, and 40; Powerball number was 04.
  • Powerball Xtra numbers were 10, 23, 34, 35, and 37; Powerball number was 02.
  • Results announced for both standard Powerball and Powerball Xtra games.
  • Additional video content available on SW YouTube Channel.
🎧 Listen to this article

Powerball numbers:

09| 13 | 21 |36| 40  Powerball: 04

Powerball Xtra numbers:

10 | 23 | 34 | 35 | 37 Powerball: 02


 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.