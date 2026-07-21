Powerball results for Tuesday, July 21 2026
Powerball numbers:
15| 40 | 41 |47| 50 Powerball: 16
Powerball Xtra numbers:
12 | 16 | 32 | 33 | 39 Powerball: 16
- Powerball winning numbers for Tuesday, July 21, 2026, are 15, 40, 41, 47, 50 with a Powerball of 16.
- Powerball Xtra numbers for the same draw are 12, 16, 32, 33, 39 with a Powerball of 16.
- The draw took place on July 21, 2026.
- Both main and Xtra Powerball numbers share the same Powerball digit: 16.
- Additional video content related to Powerball results is available on the SW YouTube Channel.
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Powerball numbers:
15| 40 | 41 |47| 50 Powerball: 16
Powerball Xtra numbers:
12 | 16 | 32 | 33 | 39 Powerball: 16