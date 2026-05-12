Powerball

Powerball results for Tuesday, May 12 2026

By Lufuno Mutele
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Powerball results for Tuesday, May 12 2026 have been revealed.

Powerball results for Tuesday, May 12 2026

Powerball numbers:

25 | 30 | 32 |33 | 46  Powerball: 06

Powerball Plus numbers:

19 | 20 | 29 | 35 | 44 Powerball: 06

 

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  • Powerball winning numbers for Tuesday, May 12, 2026, are 25, 30, 32, 33, 46 with Powerball 06.
  • Powerball Plus winning numbers for the same date are 19, 20, 29, 35, 44 with Powerball 06.
  • Both draws share the same Powerball number: 06.
  • These results are relevant for players checking their tickets for May 12, 2026.
  • Additional video content related to Powerball is available on the SW YouTube Channel.
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Powerball numbers:

25 | 30 | 32 |33 | 46  Powerball: 06

Powerball Plus numbers:

19 | 20 | 29 | 35 | 44 Powerball: 06

 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

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