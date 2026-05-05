Powerball results for Tuesday, May 5 2026

Powerball results for Friday, May 5 2026
Powerball numbers:
01 | 04 | 05 |22 | 28 Powerball: 05
Powerball Plus numbers:
19 | 37 | 39 | 40 | 45 Powerball: 03
- Powerball numbers drawn on Friday, May 5, 2026: 01, 04, 05, 22, 28; Powerball: 05
- Powerball Plus numbers for the same date: 19, 37, 39, 40, 45; Powerball: 03
- Results are officially announced for both standard Powerball and Powerball Plus games
- Players can check their tickets against these numbers to see if they have won
- Additional video content related to the draw is available on the SW YouTube Channel
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Powerball results for Friday, May 5 2026
Powerball numbers:
01 | 04 | 05 |22 | 28 Powerball: 05
Powerball Plus numbers:
19 | 37 | 39 | 40 | 45 Powerball: 03