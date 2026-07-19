Rugby

Boks’ future is in safe hands with the rise of Vusi Moyo

By Siyasanga Monoalibe
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Moyo made his debut for the Boks yesterday against Wales in Durban./ (Photo: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus continues to discover gems as his mission to ensure South African rugby dominates for years to come appears to be on the right track.

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  • Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is unearthing new talent to secure South African rugby's future dominance.
  • Jaco Williams, Ruben van Heerden, Carlu Sadie, and flyhalf Vusi Moyo made their Test debuts against Wales in the Nations Championship.
  • Vusi Moyo, who recently debuted for the Sharks and played for Junior Springboks, earned his first senior national call-up last month.
  • Moyo is the first black player to start at fly-half for the Springboks, marking a historic milestone.
  • Two years ago, Moyo was playing school rugby; last year, he helped Junior Boks win the World Rugby U-20 Championship, scoring 63 points.

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