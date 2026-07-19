Boks’ future is in safe hands with the rise of Vusi Moyo

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus continues to discover gems as his mission to ensure South African rugby dominates for years to come appears to be on the right track.
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- Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is unearthing new talent to secure South African rugby's future dominance.
- Jaco Williams, Ruben van Heerden, Carlu Sadie, and flyhalf Vusi Moyo made their Test debuts against Wales in the Nations Championship.
- Vusi Moyo, who recently debuted for the Sharks and played for Junior Springboks, earned his first senior national call-up last month.
- Moyo is the first black player to start at fly-half for the Springboks, marking a historic milestone.
- Two years ago, Moyo was playing school rugby; last year, he helped Junior Boks win the World Rugby U-20 Championship, scoring 63 points.