Boks level Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Test with hard-fought win over All Blacks

The Springboks hit back and levelled the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series 1-1 against New Zealand, when they produced a hard-fought 33-26 victory in the second Test at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night.

The Boks scored three tries in the opening 40 minutes, with the All Blacks responding with two of their own, both scored from inside their own half.

The visitors added two more in the second half, but Cheslin Kolbe’s perfect kicking record of seven from seven, which included three second-half penalty goals, did it for the Boks.

The Springboks were more blunt in the lead-up to their tries, with two of them coming from powerful forward play, with their scrums and mauls in the ascendancy.

Jesse Kriel scored in the opening minutes before Cam Roigard got one back for New Zealand, with both tries converted to level the scores at 7-7.

South Africa extended their lead with a penalty goal by Cheslin Kolbe and a try by Damian de Allende before Damian McKenzie dotted down after loose defence at lineout time by the Boks.

Siya Kolisi scored the Boks’ third just before the break after some powerful scrumming and forward drives had New Zealand on the back foot.

However, after the break, the All Blacks came hard at the Boks, but coach Rassie Erasmus’ troops held their nerve and managed to emerge victorious ahead of the third Test at the FNB Stadium next Saturday.

Scorers:

Springboks 33 (24) – Tries: Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Siya Kolisi. Conversions: Cheslin Kolbe (3). Penalty goals: Kolbe (4).

New Zealand 26 (14) – Tries: Cam Roigard, Damian McKenzie, Leroy Carter, Ardie Savea. Conversions: Ruben Love (3).