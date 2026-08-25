‘Changes made in line with what we want to achieve against All Blacks’

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has opted for continuity ahead of this weekend’s Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks in Cape Town, naming a starting XV largely unchanged from the side that faced New Zealand in Johannesburg.
The only alterations to the run-on team see Siya Kolisi bracketed alongside Paul de Villiers at flanker, while Handre Pollard and Cobus Reinach take over as the starting halfback pairing. Ethan Hooker will start on the wing in place of Cheslin Kolbe, who picked up a niggle in the first Test.
Should Kolisi complete training without complications this week, he will reclaim his place in the back row alongside Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese. Hooker’s inclusion results in Kurt-Lee Arendse switching from the left wing to the right, forming an exciting back three with Damian Willemse.
Du Toit will continue to captain the side.
Historic milestone in sight
If Kolisi takes the field in Cape Town, the Springboks will boast the most experienced starting line-up in their history, with a combined 1,012 Test caps.
The match will also mark significant personal milestones for two key forwards. Du Toit is set to become only the 11th Springbok to reach 100 Test caps, while loosehead prop Ox Nche will celebrate his 50th Test appearance.
Erasmus praised both players for their contributions to the national team, highlighting their importance as the Boks seek to rebound from last week’s defeat.
Experienced bench bolstered by Fourie’s return
The biggest changes come among the replacements, where veteran forward Deon Fourie returns to the matchday squad for the first time since the 2023 Rugby World Cup final.
The 39-year-old joins Gerhard Steenekamp and Thomas du Toit as front-row cover. Lock Lood de Jager and loose forward Cameron Hanekom are also included among the replacement forwards, with Andre Esterhuizen providing hybrid utility value.
Scrumhalf Morne van den Berg and versatile playmaker Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu complete the bench.
With the exception of Fourie, every member of the 23-man squad featured in the Springboks’ previous two Tests against Argentina and New Zealand.
Focus on intensity and execution
Erasmus explained that injuries and tactical considerations influenced the few changes made to the squad.
“Cheslin and Grant (Williams) suffered niggles last weekend, which ruled them out of contention for selection, while we have bracketed Siya alongside Paul to allow us time to monitor how Siya comes through training this week,” he said.
“The changes we made are in line with what we want to achieve on the field this week, and it is valuable that almost all of the players have been involved in the last two games, so they will be able to cope with the intensity and physicality of this match.”
The coach also highlighted the value of having flyhalves with contrasting strengths available during the game.
“Handre has delivered for us under extreme pressure, and we feel that what he and Cobus have the potential to bring at the beginning of the game, and then have Morne and Sacha come on later with their different styles of play will be good for us this weekend.”
Determined to bounce back
After suffering a setback in Johannesburg, Erasmus said the squad is motivated to deliver a stronger performance in Cape Town.
“One could see the hurt on everyone’s faces after Saturday’s match, and we know what we have to do to bounce back strongly this week,” he said.
“While we are fully aware of the challenging task ahead, we have regrouped and identified the areas of our game we need to fix, so we are ready and excited for the match in Cape Town.”
The Springboks will now look to use a blend of experience, continuity and fresh energy from the bench as they attempt to level the series against their old rivals in front of a packed Cape Town crowd.
Springbok team to face the All Blacks in Cape Town:
15 Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers) – 53 caps, 76 pts (8t, 9c, 4p, 2dg)
14 Kurt-Lee Arendse (Mitsubishi Dynaboars) – 33 caps, 125 pts (25t)
13 Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles) – 91 caps, 115 pts (23t)
12 Damian de Allende (Wild Knights) – 100 caps, 55 pts (11t)
11 Ethan Hooker (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 10 caps, 10 pts (2t)
10 Handre Pollard (Vodacom Bulls) – 87 caps, 832 pts (8t, 130 c, 175 p, 5dg)
9 Cobus Reinach (DHL Stormers) – 54 caps, 100 pts (20t)
8 Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks) – 46 caps, 20 pts (4t)
7 Pieter-Steph du Toit (captain, Toyota Verblitz) – 99 caps, 70 pts (14t)
6 Siya Kolisi (DHL Stormers) – 104 caps, 70 pts (14t) / Paul de Villiers (DHL Stormers) – 4 cap, 5 pts (1t)
5 Ruan Nortje (Kubota Spears) – 21 caps, 5 pts (1t)
4 Eben Etzebeth (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 143 caps, 45 pts (9t)
3 Wilco Louw (DHL Stormers) – 32 caps, 10 pts (2t)
2 Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears) – 90 caps, 135 pts (27t)
1 Ox Nche (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 49 caps, 0 pts
Replacements:
16 Deon Fourie (DHL Stormers) – 13 caps, 10 pts (2t)
17 Gerhard Steenekamp (Vodacom Bulls) – 20 caps, 10 pts (2t)
18 Thomas du Toit (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 34 caps, 10 pts (2t)
19 Lood de Jager (Wild Knights) – 74 caps, 25 pts (5t)
20 Andre Esterhuizen (Hollywoodbets Sharks) – 32 caps, 30 pts (6t)
21 Cameron Hanekom (Vodacom Bulls) – 3 caps, 5 pts (1t)
22 Morne van den Berg (10bet Lions) – 7 caps, 25 pts (5t)
23 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (DHL Stormers) – 21 caps, 177 pts (9t, 45c, 14p)
- Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has named a largely unchanged starting XV for the Rugby Championship match against the All Blacks, with Siya Kolisi and Paul de Villiers as flankers and Handre Pollard and Cobus Reinach as the halfback pairing.
- If Kolisi plays, the Springboks' starting lineup will hold a record of 1,012 combined Test caps, with Pieter-Steph du Toit set to become the 11th Springbok to reach 100 Test caps and Ox Nche celebrating his 50th Test appearance.
- The replacements bench sees veteran Deon Fourie returning for the first time since the 2023 Rugby World Cup final, joined by Gerhard Steenekamp, Thomas du Toit, Lood de Jager, Cameron Hanekom, Andre Esterhuizen, Morne van den Berg, and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.
- Erasmus cited injuries to Cheslin Kolbe and Grant Williams and tactical reasons for changes, emphasizing the value of experience and contrasting flyhalf styles during the game.
- The Springboks aim to bounce back from their recent defeat with a blend of experience, continuity, and fresh energy while looking to level the series in front of a packed Cape Town crowd.
Du Toit will continue to captain the side.
If Kolisi takes the field in Cape Town, the
Erasmus praised both players for their contributions to the national team, highlighting their importance as the Boks seek to rebound from last week’s defeat.
Scrumhalf Morne van den Berg and versatile playmaker Sacha Feinberg-
Erasmus explained that injuries and tactical considerations influenced the few changes made to the squad.
“Cheslin and Grant (Williams) suffered niggles last weekend, which ruled them out of contention for selection, while we have bracketed Siya alongside Paul to allow us time to monitor how Siya comes through training this week,” he said.
“
“
After suffering a setback in Johannesburg, Erasmus said the squad is motivated to deliver a stronger performance in Cape Town.
“One could see the hurt on everyone’s faces after Saturday’s match, and we know what we have to do to bounce back strongly this week,” he said.
“While we are fully aware of the challenging task ahead, we have regrouped and identified the areas of our game we need to fix, so we are ready and excited for the match in Cape Town.”
15 Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers) – 53 caps, 76 pts (8t, 9c, 4p, 2dg)
14 Kurt-Lee
13 Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles) – 91 caps, 115 pts (23t)
12 Damian de
11
10
9 Cobus Reinach (DHL Stormers) – 54 caps, 100 pts (20t)
8 Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks) – 46 caps, 20 pts (4t)
7 Pieter-Steph du Toit (captain, Toyota Verblitz) – 99 caps, 70 pts (14t)
6 Siya Kolisi (DHL Stormers) – 104 caps, 70 pts (14t) / Paul de Villiers (DHL Stormers) – 4 cap, 5 pts (1t)
5 Ruan Nortje (Kubota Spears) - 21 caps, 5 pts (1t)
4 Eben
3 Wilco Louw (DHL Stormers) – 32 caps, 10 pts (2t)
2 Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears) – 90 caps, 135 pts (27t)
1 Ox Nche (Hollywoodbets
Replacements:
16 Deon Fourie (DHL Stormers) – 13 caps, 10 pts (2t)
17 Gerhard Steenekamp (Vodacom Bulls) – 20 caps, 10 pts (2t)
18
19 Lood de Jager (Wild Knights) – 74 caps, 25 pts (5t)
20
21 Cameron Hanekom (Vodacom Bulls) – 3 caps, 5 pts (1t)
22 Morne van den Berg (10bet Lions) – 7 caps, 25 pts (5t)
23 Sacha Feinberg-