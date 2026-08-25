‘Changes made in line with what we want to achieve against All Blacks’

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has opted for continuity ahead of this weekend’s Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks in Cape Town, naming a starting XV largely unchanged from the side that faced New Zealand in Johannesburg.

The only alterations to the run-on team see Siya Kolisi bracketed alongside Paul de Villiers at flanker, while Handre Pollard and Cobus Reinach take over as the starting halfback pairing. Ethan Hooker will start on the wing in place of Cheslin Kolbe, who picked up a niggle in the first Test.

Should Kolisi complete training without complications this week, he will reclaim his place in the back row alongside Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese. Hooker’s inclusion results in Kurt-Lee Arendse switching from the left wing to the right, forming an exciting back three with Damian Willemse.

Du Toit will continue to captain the side.

Historic milestone in sight

If Kolisi takes the field in Cape Town, the Springboks will boast the most experienced starting line-up in their history, with a combined 1,012 Test caps.

The match will also mark significant personal milestones for two key forwards. Du Toit is set to become only the 11th Springbok to reach 100 Test caps, while loosehead prop Ox Nche will celebrate his 50th Test appearance.

Erasmus praised both players for their contributions to the national team, highlighting their importance as the Boks seek to rebound from last week’s defeat.

Experienced bench bolstered by Fourie’s return

The biggest changes come among the replacements, where veteran forward Deon Fourie returns to the matchday squad for the first time since the 2023 Rugby World Cup final.

The 39-year-old joins Gerhard Steenekamp and Thomas du Toit as front-row cover. Lock Lood de Jager and loose forward Cameron Hanekom are also included among the replacement forwards, with Andre Esterhuizen providing hybrid utility value.

Scrumhalf Morne van den Berg and versatile playmaker Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu complete the bench.

With the exception of Fourie, every member of the 23-man squad featured in the Springboks’ previous two Tests against Argentina and New Zealand.

Focus on intensity and execution

Erasmus explained that injuries and tactical considerations influenced the few changes made to the squad.

“Cheslin and Grant (Williams) suffered niggles last weekend, which ruled them out of contention for selection, while we have bracketed Siya alongside Paul to allow us time to monitor how Siya comes through training this week,” he said.

“The changes we made are in line with what we want to achieve on the field this week, and it is valuable that almost all of the players have been involved in the last two games, so they will be able to cope with the intensity and physicality of this match.”

The coach also highlighted the value of having flyhalves with contrasting strengths available during the game.

“Handre has delivered for us under extreme pressure, and we feel that what he and Cobus have the potential to bring at the beginning of the game, and then have Morne and Sacha come on later with their different styles of play will be good for us this weekend.”

Determined to bounce back

After suffering a setback in Johannesburg, Erasmus said the squad is motivated to deliver a stronger performance in Cape Town.

“One could see the hurt on everyone’s faces after Saturday’s match, and we know what we have to do to bounce back strongly this week,” he said.

“While we are fully aware of the challenging task ahead, we have regrouped and identified the areas of our game we need to fix, so we are ready and excited for the match in Cape Town.”

The Springboks will now look to use a blend of experience, continuity and fresh energy from the bench as they attempt to level the series against their old rivals in front of a packed Cape Town crowd.