Rugby

Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Tour against All Blacks could see more young Boks unleashed

By Sunday World
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PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 11: Zachary Porthen of South Africa scores their team's fifth try during the 2026 Nations Championship match between South Africa and Scotland at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on July 11, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Johan Rynners/Nations Championship via Getty Images)

By Siyasanga Monoalibe

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  • The Springboks' Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Tour against the All Blacks starts on August 22 at Ellis Park and ends on September 5 at FNB Stadium.
  • Injured players returning to the Springboks squad include Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, and Morne van den Berg.
  • Vusi Moyo became the first black player to start at fly-half for the Springboks and scored three conversions in the 43-0 win over Wales in July.
  • Jaco Williams, a 20-year-old wing known for his acceleration and attacking skills, has played for the Sharks in the Currie Cup and URC and was selected for a Springbok alignment camp.
  • Zachary Porthen, a 22-year-old prop capable of playing both sides of the scrum, was debuted against Japan in 2023 and is considered a key asset for South African rugby.

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