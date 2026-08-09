Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Tour against All Blacks could see more young Boks unleashed

By Siyasanga Monoalibe
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- The Springboks' Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Tour against the All Blacks starts on August 22 at Ellis Park and ends on September 5 at FNB Stadium.
- Injured players returning to the Springboks squad include Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, and Morne van den Berg.
- Vusi Moyo became the first black player to start at fly-half for the Springboks and scored three conversions in the 43-0 win over Wales in July.
- Jaco Williams, a 20-year-old wing known for his acceleration and attacking skills, has played for the Sharks in the Currie Cup and URC and was selected for a Springbok alignment camp.
- Zachary Porthen, a 22-year-old prop capable of playing both sides of the scrum, was debuted against Japan in 2023 and is considered a key asset for South African rugby.