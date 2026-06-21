Rugby

Springboks rack up massive victory against Barbarians with 12 tries

By Sunday World
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LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Siya Kolisi of South Africa lifts the Rugby Championship trophy with his teammates following The Rugby Championship match between South Africa Springboks and Argentina at Allianz Stadium on October 04, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The Springboks exploded their 2026 into life with 12 tries before a thrilled Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium crowd of 26 398 in Gqeberha, racking up a 80-31 victory (halftime 40-26) over the touring Barbarians.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • The Springboks exploded their 2026 into life with 12 tries before a thrilled Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium crowd of 26 398 in Gqeberha, racking up a 80-31 victory (halftime 40-26) over the touring Barbarians.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Sunday World.
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