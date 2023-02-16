Subscriptions
Burna Boy to headline 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Burna Boy / Instagram

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has announced that award-winning singer Burna Boy will headline the NBA All-Star Game 2023 halftime show.

Burna Boy will be joined by Tems and singer Rema for an Afrobeats-themed performance.

After the performance, the NBA family will honour player LeBron James for becoming the league’s all-time scoring leader.


The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will tip off at 8:30p.m and air on ESPN across the continent.

Before tip-off superstar Post Malone will perform a medley of hits following the first-ever in-arena NBA All-Star Draft and Vin Diesel will welcome fans to the evening.

