Subscriptions
Entertainment

Molokomme, Mampofu scoop Royalty Soapie viewers choice award

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Thabiso Molokomme and Lunathi Mampofu won Royalty Soapie Viewer’s Choice award.

Skeem Saam actor Thabiso Molokomme and The River’s Lunathi Mampofu both scooped the viewer’s choice awards at the sixth Royalty Soapie awards on Saturday evening at The Galleria in Sandton.

This year the Royalty Soapie Awards partnered with South African Tourism, to promote Tourism in South Africa both locally and globally. The awards are a celebration of an industry that showcases and emphasizes the importance of storytelling in our lives.

Winnie Ntshaba, founder and CEO of the awards, said she was proud to celebrate the diverse calibre of nominations from across the continent.


“Our strategic collaboration with South African Tourism is significant as it buoys our local talent and elevates them on the international stage. Since the soapies are filmed locally, they showcase Mzansi’s beautiful landscapes, infrastructure, and talent. The sixth-year milestone has been a fantastic journey, a dream coming to fruition. As an actress, I am super excited about a new relationship that will bring inclusion of the Pan African Actors.  A platform where we celebrate the hard work of individuals behind the soapie industry across Africa.”

Three lucky public voters had a chance to rub shoulders with the who’s who of the entertainment industry and loved the red-carpet experience.

The glitz and glam of the red carpet special and the awards ceremony will broadcast on 25 March 2023 at 8pm on SABC 1.

WINNERS LIST 
 
       
TECHNICAL CATEGORIES      
       
CATEGORY WINNER NAME SOAPIE NAME  
Outstanding Editing Team Gomora Gomora  
Outstanding Sound Mixing & Editing House of Zwide House of Zwide  
Outstanding Lighting Direction The Black Door The Black Door  
Outstanding Cinematography Imbewu Imbewu  
Outstanding Directing Team The River The River  
Outstanding Art Direction uBettina Wethu Season 2 uBettina Wethu Season 2  
Outstanding Casting Gomora Gomora  
       
       
CREATIVE CATEGORIES      
       
CATEGORY WINNER NAME SOAPIE NAME  
Outstanding Makeup & Hair Styling The Estate The Estate  
Outstanding Wardrobe House of Zwide House of Zwide  
Outstanding Writing Team Diepcity S2 Diepcity S2  
       
SUPPORTING ROLE CATEGORIES      
       
CATEGORY WINNER NAME SOAPIE NAME  
Outstanding Newcomer Vuyo Biyela The River  
Outstanding Young Performer Karabo Magongwa House of Zwide  
Outstanding Onscreen Couple Hlomla Dandala and Sindi Dlathu The River   
Outstanding Supporting Actor Zenzelisphesihle Sparky Xulu The Estate  
Outstanding Supporting Actress Lunathi Mampofu The River  
       
PUBLIC VOTE CATEGORIES      
       
CATEGORY WINNER NAME SOAPIE NAME  
Most Popular Show 7 De laan 7 De laan  
Viewer’s Choice: Best Actor Thabiso Molokomme as Paxton Kgomo Skeem Saam  
Viewer’s Choice: Best Actress Lunathi Mampofu as Emma  The River  
       
SPECIAL CATEGORIES      
       
CATEGORY WINNER NAME SOAPIE NAME  
Social Cohesion Diepcity S2 Diepcity S2  
Lifetime Achievement Award Connie Chiume Gomora  
Most Watched Show Uzalo  Uzalo  
Trailblazer Award Mfundi Vundla Generations the Legacy   
       
LEAD ROLE CATEGORIES      
       
CATEGORY WINNER NAME SOAPIE NAME  
Outstanding Female Villain Deirdre Wolhuter 7 de Laan  
Outstanding Male Villain Jack Devnarain Imbewu  
Outstanding Lead Actress Katlego Danke Gomora  
Outstanding Lead Actor Vusi Kunene HOZ  
Outstanding Daily TV Drama Binnelanders Binnelanders  
       

 

Also Read: Nominees for the sixth Royalty Soapie Awards

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author

Latest Celebrity News

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.