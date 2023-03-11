Molokomme, Mampofu scoop Royalty Soapie viewers choice award

Skeem Saam actor Thabiso Molokomme and The River’s Lunathi Mampofu both scooped the viewer’s choice awards at the sixth Royalty Soapie awards on Saturday evening at The Galleria in Sandton.

This year the Royalty Soapie Awards partnered with South African Tourism, to promote Tourism in South Africa both locally and globally. The awards are a celebration of an industry that showcases and emphasizes the importance of storytelling in our lives.

Winnie Ntshaba, founder and CEO of the awards, said she was proud to celebrate the diverse calibre of nominations from across the continent.

“Our strategic collaboration with South African Tourism is significant as it buoys our local talent and elevates them on the international stage. Since the soapies are filmed locally, they showcase Mzansi’s beautiful landscapes, infrastructure, and talent. The sixth-year milestone has been a fantastic journey, a dream coming to fruition. As an actress, I am super excited about a new relationship that will bring inclusion of the Pan African Actors. A platform where we celebrate the hard work of individuals behind the soapie industry across Africa.”

Three lucky public voters had a chance to rub shoulders with the who’s who of the entertainment industry and loved the red-carpet experience.

The glitz and glam of the red carpet special and the awards ceremony will broadcast on 25 March 2023 at 8pm on SABC 1.

WINNERS LIST TECHNICAL CATEGORIES CATEGORY WINNER NAME SOAPIE NAME Outstanding Editing Team Gomora Gomora Outstanding Sound Mixing & Editing House of Zwide House of Zwide Outstanding Lighting Direction The Black Door The Black Door Outstanding Cinematography Imbewu Imbewu Outstanding Directing Team The River The River Outstanding Art Direction uBettina Wethu Season 2 uBettina Wethu Season 2 Outstanding Casting Gomora Gomora CREATIVE CATEGORIES CATEGORY WINNER NAME SOAPIE NAME Outstanding Makeup & Hair Styling The Estate The Estate Outstanding Wardrobe House of Zwide House of Zwide Outstanding Writing Team Diepcity S2 Diepcity S2 SUPPORTING ROLE CATEGORIES CATEGORY WINNER NAME SOAPIE NAME Outstanding Newcomer Vuyo Biyela The River Outstanding Young Performer Karabo Magongwa House of Zwide Outstanding Onscreen Couple Hlomla Dandala and Sindi Dlathu The River Outstanding Supporting Actor Zenzelisphesihle Sparky Xulu The Estate Outstanding Supporting Actress Lunathi Mampofu The River PUBLIC VOTE CATEGORIES CATEGORY WINNER NAME SOAPIE NAME Most Popular Show 7 De laan 7 De laan Viewer’s Choice: Best Actor Thabiso Molokomme as Paxton Kgomo Skeem Saam Viewer’s Choice: Best Actress Lunathi Mampofu as Emma The River SPECIAL CATEGORIES CATEGORY WINNER NAME SOAPIE NAME Social Cohesion Diepcity S2 Diepcity S2 Lifetime Achievement Award Connie Chiume Gomora Most Watched Show Uzalo Uzalo Trailblazer Award Mfundi Vundla Generations the Legacy LEAD ROLE CATEGORIES CATEGORY WINNER NAME SOAPIE NAME Outstanding Female Villain Deirdre Wolhuter 7 de Laan Outstanding Male Villain Jack Devnarain Imbewu Outstanding Lead Actress Katlego Danke Gomora Outstanding Lead Actor Vusi Kunene HOZ Outstanding Daily TV Drama Binnelanders Binnelanders

