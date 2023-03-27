‘Generations: The Legacy’ brings back seasoned veteran thespians

Generations famed thespians Connie Ferguson and Rapulana Seiphemo will grace the screens with special appearances on the soapie.

Known as Karabo Moroka and Tau Mogale on the show, the seasoned thespians will come back from London and prison, respectively.

Their return is in effort to develop the storyline on Paul Moroka’s kidnapping which has found the Moroka family in trouble.

Paul had been kidnapped and blindfolded for days only to find out that his notorious girlfriend, Abby, was behind it all.

Generations: The Legacy spokesperson Christopher Morris confirmed that the two veterans of the show will make a comeback late April, making it a special month for the show.

“Viewers can expect all the class, charm and poise that these two have brought to the roles of Tau and Karabo. It promises to be an epic month with the drama of the show demanding the intervention of two important characters,” said Morris.

“As part of the larger Generations: The Legacy family, we can assure viewers that this is by no means the last or the least we see of the two.”

Morris added that the duo may be expected to make more appearances to revive the originality of the soapie.

