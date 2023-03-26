Showdown looming between TV star Morolong and Thobejane

Reality TV star Innocentia “Inno” Morolong has thrown down the gauntlet to television actress Tebogo Thobejane to prove that she accused her of sleeping with the president.

Morolong issued the challenge in the exception papers she filed in the high court in Johannesburg in January, asking the court to dismiss Thobejane’s particulars of claims as embarrassing and vague.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author