A brighter future for Gauteng as more infrastructure projects delivered

A year after launching the infrastructure turnaround strategy, the Department of Infrastructure Development in Gauteng has completed three more state-of-the-art facilities, edging closer to completing 10 projects in the current financial year.

The recent completion of the Women’s Living Heritage Monument in Tshwane, Bantubonke ECDC in Sedibeng, Bekkersdal Social Integration Facility for the aged and young learners, bring the total number of infrastructure projects delivered to seven, since the beginning of the year.

Among others delivered this year are Nancefield Primary School in Eldorado Park, Simunye Primary School in Westonaria Borwa, Rust-Ter- Vaal Secondary in Vereeniging and Dr WK du Plessis School for Learners with Special Educational Needs in Springs, Ekurhuleni.

The department planned to complete more than 10 projects by the end of the financial year, MEC Jacob Mamabolo said.

Premier Panyaza Lesufi congratulated the department for unlocking many strategic and operational challenges that had delayed project delivery in the province over many years.

“The seven projects already completed this year are responding to the high demand for school classrooms, libraries, early childhood development centres and other community infrastructure services in the province,” Lesufi said.