A special home for the aged and children of Bekkersdal

The construction of the new Bekkersdal social integration facility in the Rand West local municipality is at practical completion, following extensive works undertaken by the Department of Infrastructure Development.

The new state-of-the-art social facility is a combination of an old-age care centre and an early-childhood development facility.

The centre also has office accommodation quarters for officials who will render social services to the beneficiaries.

The scope of work also included access-road construction and parking, green spaces and park; wet services, signage, security infrastructure and gates; and information communication technology infrastructure, electromechanical installations, electronic security, access control and CCTV.

The main works included bulk earthworks and the construction of more than four separate blocks of facilities to care for the aged and children.

The new facility is a response to rapid growth in the demand for infrastructure and social services in the community due to a growing population.

The facility will accommodate officials from departments of education and social development to provide care for the youngest learners in the community as well as for the elderly.