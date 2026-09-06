A-team cracks down on costly construction delays

The provincial multidisciplinary team of construction professionals and artisans, aka the Infrastructure A-Team, is continuing with its aggressive project monitoring programme to clamp down on poor performance, chronic delays and cost overruns.

Projects performance is monitored in real-time through the in-house infrastructure delivery technology platform, known as iDEP, as well as daily physical oversight. Since inception the Infrastructure A-Team has conducted more than 500 daily oversight inspections across all priority projects.

Visit DID social media platforms for an update on daily project site inspections.