A-team cracks down on costly construction delays

The provincial multidisciplinary team of construction professionals and artisans, aka the Infrastructure A-Team, is continuing with its aggressive project monitoring programme to clamp down on poor performance, chronic delays and cost overruns.
Projects performance is monitored in real-time through the in-house infrastructure delivery technology platform, known as iDEP, as well as daily physical oversight. Since inception the Infrastructure A-Team has conducted more than 500 daily oversight inspections across all priority projects.
Visit DID social media platforms for an update on daily project site inspections.
- The provincial multidisciplinary Infrastructure A-Team is actively monitoring construction projects to address poor performance, delays, and cost overruns.
- Project performance is tracked in real-time using the in-house technology platform called iDEP.
- The Infrastructure A-Team also conducts daily physical oversight inspections of construction projects.
- Since its inception, the team has performed over 500 daily oversight inspections on priority projects.
- Updates on daily project site inspections are available on DID social media platforms.
Projects performance is monitored in real-time through the in-house infrastructure delivery technology platform, known as iDEP, as well as daily physical oversight. Since inception the Infrastructure A-Team has conducted more than 500 daily oversight inspections across all priority projects.
Visit DID social media platforms for an update on daily project site inspections.