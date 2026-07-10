African Bank wins best social bond in Africa

African Bank’s inaugural social bond has been named Best Social Bond in Africa at the 2025 EMEA Finance Achievement Awards, marking a major milestone in the Bank’s drive to use capital as a tool for broader economic inclusion and opportunity in South Africa.

The award honours African Bank’s debut R700 million social bond issuance under its Sustainable Finance Framework, launched in 2025 as part of the Bank’s broader transformation strategy and long-term commitment to advancing lives. The transaction marked another milestone in African Bank’s evolution into a diversified retail and business bank, with sustainability embedded into its long-term strategy.

The EMEA Finance Achievement Awards celebrate some of the most innovative and influential debt capital markets transactions across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. African Bank received the award alongside major global and regional financial institutions and issuers.

A Milestone for South African Sustainable Finance

The African Bank Sustainable Finance Framework enables us to raise capital through Green, Social, and Sustainability bonds and loans. This means we can support projects that deliver measurable environmental and social impact.

African Bank’s Sustainable Finance Framework outlines eligible criteria for small and medium enterprise financing. It will, in future, enable financing for green and social projects, including renewable energy. It includes robust governance, risk management, and reporting mechanisms to ensure transparency and accountability.

Details of the Inaugural R700 Million Issuance

Issued in September 2025, African Bank’s first listed social bond attracted strong demand from the market, receiving more than R1.1 billion in bids and ultimately raising R700 million across 3-year and 5-year notes. The proceeds are intended to support inclusive growth through the financing of small and medium enterprises, with a strong focus on widening access to funding and creating stronger pathways for underserved businesses and communities.

“This award is significant for us because it reflects a very deliberate choice about how capital can be used,” noted Edna Sathekga-Montse, Group Chief Transformation and Sustainability Officer at African Bank.

“We wanted this social bond to represent something bigger than a financial milestone. It was about directing funding toward the entrepreneurs, businesses, and communities that are often expected to carry enormous economic pressure with limited access to funding, infrastructure, and economic mobility.”

African Bank unveiled its Sustainable Finance Framework last year to enable the raising of capital through Green, Social and Sustainability bonds and loans that contribute to measurable environmental and social outcomes. The framework aligns with international best practices and received approval from the JSE, together with an independent Second Party Opinion.

Empowering Underserved Communities and Businesses

African Bank said the social bond forms part of a broader commitment to responsible growth, financial inclusion, and building long-term economic resilience within underserved communities. The Bank’s sustainability strategy focuses on embedding environmental, social and governance considerations into its operations, stakeholder relationships and financing activities, while enabling projects that can deliver lasting value over time.

According to Sathekga-Montse, the award also reflects the continuation of a purpose that has shaped African Bank since its founding.

African Bank said the social bond forms part of a broader commitment to responsible growth, financial inclusion, and building long-term economic resilience within underserved communities.

“The award reflects more than a successful transaction. For us, it speaks to the role financial institutions can play in opening wider pathways to economic participation, supporting entrepreneurs, and helping communities build stronger economic futures.”