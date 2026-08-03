Final Countdown: South Africans Have Less Than a Week Left to Register to Vote

The voters’ roll for the 4 November Local Government Elections closes at midnight on 7 August. Here’s what you need to know before time runs out.

The clock is ticking. South Africans who haven’t yet registered – or checked that their details are still correct – have just days left before the window closes on the 2026 Local Government Elections.

It might be tempting to assume your registration from a previous election still counts. But local government elections work differently, and getting this wrong could mean arriving at a voting station on 4 November only to be turned away.

Why Local Elections Are Different

Local government elections determine who runs the services that shape daily life: water, electricity, refuse collection, roads and clinics. Despite this, turnout for local elections tends to lag behind national and provincial polls – even though councillors often have a more direct impact on your street, your suburb, your township than national government does.

There’s a catch that makes registration especially critical this time round: unlike national and provincial elections, there’s no special voting away from home. You have to vote at the station linked to your registered address, because you’re electing the ward councillor for the community you actually live in. If your details are outdated, or you’ve moved since you last registered, you may find you can’t vote where you now live.

How to Register – No Data, No Excuses

There are now more ways than ever to register.

Online: South African citizens aged 16 and older, with a valid ID book or smart card, can register 24/7 at registertovote.elections.org.za. The portal is zero-rated for the first time, meaning registering, updating your details, or checking your status uses no data at all, regardless of network provider.

On WhatsApp: In an expansion of registration options ahead of the deadline, voters can now also register via WhatsApp on 0600 88 000. The platform uses secure verification – including OTP authentication, ID document uploads and address checks – to protect the integrity of the voters’ roll. Some voters may be guided to the interactive map on the online portal to confirm their exact home address.

By SMS: Registration status can be checked by sending an SMS to 32810.

By phone: The IEC Contact Centre remains available on 0800 11 8000 for registration assistance.

Why the Rush Matters

Registration doesn’t run indefinitely – it closes the moment the local government elections are formally proclaimed by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, confirmed for Friday, 7 August. After that, the roll is closed for the 4 November elections.

Experience shows that registration activity always spikes in the final stretch before a deadline, putting pressure on online and phone channels alike. The message from the IEC is simple: don’t wait until the last hour.

Even if you’re still undecided about voting in November, registering now keeps your options open. You can’t vote without being registered – but being registered doesn’t obligate you to vote.

What Comes Next

On Proclamation day itself, 7 August, the Electoral Commission will brief media on the full Election Timetable, laying out the key dates and statutory deadlines between now and November.

Voting Day is Wednesday, 4 November, with nearly 24,000 voting stations open nationwide from 7am to 9pm. Voters who can’t make it on the day can apply for a special vote, cast on 2 and 3 November between 8am and 5pm – applications for which will open in the coming weeks.

Get Up. Show Up. Vote.

Every registration adds a voice to shaping local government for the next term. Share this with family, friends and neighbours before the window closes – because come 4 November, only those on the voters’ roll get to have their say.