Get Up, Show Up: Your Last Weekend to Register to Vote

Final Voter Registration Weekend: 1 to 2 August, ahead of the 4 November Local Government Elections

South Africans have one last chance to register in person, update their voting station, or confirm their details are correct before the voters’ roll closes for the 4 November 2026 Local Government Elections.

The Electoral Commission (IEC) is holding its second and final Voter Registration Weekend on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 August 2026. Nearly 24,000 voting stations will be open nationwide from 8am to 5pm on both days.

Why your vote matters more than you think

Local government elections decide who runs the services South Africans rely on every day: refuse collection, water and sanitation, roads, electricity, and clinics. Yet turnout for these elections is consistently lower than for national and provincial polls, even though councillors and municipalities often shape daily life more directly than national government does.

That is exactly why registering at the correct address matters so much. National and provincial elections allow a registered voter to cast a special vote or vote at another station while travelling. Local government elections do not. You must vote at the station linked to your registered address, because you are electing the ward councillor and local representatives for your own community.

If your registration details are outdated or reflect an old address, you may find you cannot vote where you now live. Check your correct voting station at maps.elections.org.za/vsfinder by entering your address.

Or register online, 24/7, without spending a cent on data

South African citizens aged 16 and older with a valid identity book or smart card can either visit their correct voting station over the weekend of 1 and 2 August, where officials will assist with registration and verification in person, or register at any time beforehand through the zero-rated online Voter Portal at registertovote.elections.org.za, from a smartphone, tablet, or computer.

For the first time, the IEC’s online voter registration portal is zero-rated. Registering, updating personal details, or checking registration status online uses no data, regardless of network provider. This builds on a strong first registration weekend in June, which saw millions of registration transactions and particularly high numbers of young voters aged 16 to 29 registering to vote.

When does registration close?

Voter registration closes once the elections are proclaimed by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs. Proclamation is expected in early August, so citizens are urged to register or update their voting station as soon as possible. To vote in South Africa’s elections, you must be registered, so even if you’re unsure if you will be voting come November, register in case you do decide to vote.

When is Voting Day?

The 2026 Local Government Elections take place on Wednesday, 4 November, when nearly 24,000 voting stations will be open from 7am to 9pm. Special votes will be cast on 2 and 3 November, with stations open from 8am to 5pm for registered citizens who applied in advance. The application period for special votes will be published in the coming weeks. Follow @IECSouthAfrica on social media or in the media for updates.

Get up. Show up. Vote.

Every registration strengthens South Africa’s democracy and gives communities a say in shaping local government for the next term. Share this with family, friends, and your community before Registration Weekend closes on 2 August. Let’s get ready to flex our democratic muscle on 4 November. #WozaLGE2026

Important Links

Voting Station Finder: maps.elections.org.za

Voter Registration Portal: registertovote.elections.org.za