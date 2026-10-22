Housing Company Tshwane invites bids for repairs, maintenance and supply of goods over 36 months

Housing Company Tshwane (HCT) is inviting suitably qualified contractors and suppliers to submit bids for repairs and maintenance services, as well as the supply and delivery of goods, for a period of 36 months. The closing date for all advertised bids is 26 October 2026 at 12h00.

Housing Company Tshwane, through its Supply Chain Management Unit, has issued an official invitation for businesses to participate in its procurement opportunities for the 2026/27 financial year.

The tender notice, published on 25 September 2026, outlines opportunities for the appointment of service providers to panels responsible for repairs and maintenance and the supply and delivery of goods as and when required.

The advertised bids will be evaluated using the 80/20 preference point scoring system, with 80 points allocated to price and 20 points allocated to specific target goals.

All bid documents are available free of charge, and the project period for each advertised opportunity is three years.

Panel of repairs and maintenance for a period of 36 months

Bid Number: HCT-SCMU 01/2026/27

Housing Company Tshwane invites bids for the appointment of a panel of repairs and maintenance for a period of 36 months.

The special mandatory requirements for this bid include CIDB Grading and one or more order/appointment, as stipulated in the official tender notice.

The bid will be evaluated according to the 80/20 preference point scoring system, with 80 points allocated to price and 20 points allocated to specific target goals.

The non-refundable bid price is Free, and the project period is 3 Years.

The advert publication date is 25 September 2026.

There is no compulsory briefing session or site inspection, indicated as N/A in the tender notice.

The closing date is 26 October 2026 at 12h00, with submissions to be made at Housing Company Tshwane, Bitts Centre Building, 24 Parliament Street, Pretoria, 0001.

The contact person for this bid is Mr. Mongi Mbambo, who can be reached at MongiM@tshwane.gov.za or 012 358 4469.

Panel of suppliers to supply and deliver goods as when required for a period of 36 months

Bid Number: HCT-SCMU 03/2026/27

Housing Company Tshwane is also inviting bids for the appointment of a panel of suppliers to supply and deliver goods as when required for period of 36 months.

The special mandatory requirements listed for this opportunity are one or more order/appointment.

The bid will be evaluated using the 80/20 preference point scoring system, with 80 points allocated to price and 20 points allocated to specific target goals.

The non-refundable bid price is Free, and the project period is 3 Years.

The advert publication date is 25 September 2026.

There is no compulsory briefing session or site inspection, indicated as N/A in the tender notice.

The closing date is 26 October 2026 at 12h00, with submissions to be made at Housing Company Tshwane, Bitts Centre Building, 24 Parliament Street, Pretoria, 0001.

The contact person for this bid is Mr. Mongi Mbambo, who can be reached at MongiM@tshwane.gov.za or 012 358 4469.

Panel of repairs and maintenance for a period of 36 months

Bid Number: HCT-SCMU 01/2026/27

The tender notice further lists a panel of repairs and maintenance for a period of 36 months under bid number HCT-SCMU 01/2026/27.

The special mandatory requirements include CIDB Grading and one or more order/appointment.

The preference point scoring system is 80/20, with 80 points allocated to price and 20 points allocated to specific target goals.

The non-refundable bid price is Free, and the project period is 3 Years.

The advert publication date is 25 September 2026.

The compulsory briefing session or site inspection is indicated as N/A.

The closing date is 26 October 2026 at 12h00, at Housing Company Tshwane, Bitts Centre Building, 24 Parliament Street, Pretoria, 0001.

The contact person is Mr. Mongi Mbambo, who can be reached at MongiM@tshwane.gov.za or 012 358 4469.

Tender documents and minimum specifications

The minimum specifications are detailed in the quote documents.

Quote documents are obtainable on the Housing Company Tshwane website:

⁠Housing Company Tshwane – hct.tshwane.gov.za

The official tender notice states that documents will be available on the date of the advert.

Businesses intending to submit bids are encouraged to obtain the relevant documents and familiarise themselves with the specifications and requirements.

Administrative requirements for bidders

Housing Company Tshwane has outlined the following administrative requirements for businesses submitting bids.

Company registration documents

Applicants must provide a copy of their company registration certificate or documents from the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC).

Certified identity documents

Certified ID copies of all directors must accompany the bid submission.

Central Supplier Database registration

Bidders must submit a CSD registration summary report that is not older than three months.

Tax compliance documentation

Applicants must provide a copy or printed Tax Compliance Status PIN or certificate.

Proof of residence

Proof of residence is required for both the company and directors appearing in CK.

The proof of residence must not be older than three months. The notice also lists lease agreements, tribal letters and municipal statements as supporting documentation.

Joint venture agreements

In the case of a joint venture, applicants must submit a Joint Venture Agreement signed off by both parties.

Further conditions are outlined in the quote documents.

Administrative enquiries and contact information

Administrative enquiries relating to the advertised quotes should be directed to the Housing Company Tshwane Supply Chain Management Department.

Supply Chain Management Department

Contact number: 012 358 5236

Email address: HCT-SCM@tshwane.gov.za

For enquiries relating to the advertised bids, businesses can contact:

Mr. Mongi Mbambo

Telephone: 012 358 4469

Email: MongiM@tshwane.gov.za

Tender closing date and submission address

All advertised bids close on 26 October 2026 at 12h00.

The submission address specified in the official notice is:

Housing Company Tshwane

Bitts Centre Building

24 Parliament Street

Pretoria

0001

Prospective bidders should ensure that all required documentation is completed and submitted before the closing date and time.

About Housing Company Tshwane

Housing Company Tshwane is the organisation issuing the advertised procurement opportunities through its Supply Chain Management Unit.

The official notice provides the following organisational information:

Housing Company Tshwane

Bitts Center Building

24 Parliament Street

Pretoria 0001

Telephone: +27 (0) 12 358-4469

Registration Number: 2001/029821/08

VAT Number: 4090249030

The notice identifies Ms. Obakeng Nyundu as the Chief Executive Officer of Housing Company Tshwane.

Businesses invited to submit bids before 26 October deadline

Housing Company Tshwane’s advertised procurement opportunities cover repairs and maintenance services and the supply and delivery of goods over a three-year period.

Interested contractors and suppliers are encouraged to obtain the official quote documents, review the minimum specifications and ensure that their applications meet all mandatory and administrative requirements.

The tender documents are available free of charge through the Housing Company Tshwane website.

The closing date for all advertised bids is Monday, 26 October 2026, at 12h00.