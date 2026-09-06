Huawei challenges women to build businesses with artificial intelligence

Huawei South Africa completed the sixth edition of the Women in Tech Digital Skills Training Programme, giving a cohort of 50 women three days of practical exposure in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, 5G-Advanced and emerging technologies.

Held under the theme “HERabytes: Small Business. Big Intelligence,” this year’s group included women business owners and government leaders from the departments of communications and digital technologies, employment and labour and women, youth and persons with disabilities.

The programme focused on helping participants understand AI and how it can be deployed to solve business challenges, improve productivity and open new opportunities.

The opening day began with a session with Toby Shapshak from Stuff, on the evolution of AI, how it is changing the way we work and why change is unavoidable.

“We have to remember that we are the human intelligence and that AI is a parrot,” he said. “It may be impressive, game-changing technology, but we’re the reason it exists and we’re still in the driving seat.”

Brand builder Heidi Brauer explored the role of intuition alongside data in business and leadership decisions.

Tech for the real world

On the second day, participants learnt about 5G-Advanced, cloud and AI and their practical applications for SMEs.

Nimrod Smit, Huawei’s principal marketing manager, used real-life examples to demonstrate 5G applications.

“When we move on to 5.5G, there are actually new capabilities that will be unlocked within the core and radio networks of your mobile service provider. Speeds will increase tenfold from a normal 5G network.

“5.5G + AI for business will be about compressing decision-making from days to milliseconds, turning data into instant automated action and giving your business a nervous system that is capable of thinking and adapting in real time,” he explained.

Siphiwe Matore, Huawei’s senior technical business development manager showed how small businesses can use cloud computing to increase capacity as demand grows and scale back when it falls.

She also highlighted the importance of knowing where data is stored and urged businesses to ask questions about the technology they adopt.

Participants saw how AI can take on repetitive tasks and free up valuable time, with George Okello, Huawei’s principal training engineer, using recruitment as an example of how AI could shortlist CVs against a defined set of requirements.

“AI doesn’t do all the work but it helps you do your real work faster,” he said.

Leading in an AI economy

The final day moved to Henley Business School Africa, where participants looked at what leaders can do with the technology.

Louise Claassen, the executive fellow at Henley Business School Africa, combined hands-on exercises with interactive discussions about leadership. Participants were introduced to blockchain, the Internet of Things, drones, geospatial mapping, satellite imagery, digital twins, extended reality and cloud. “Businesses need to move quickly with AI while putting the right guardrails in place to use it safely. There are two sides to this: understanding what AI can make possible and being clear about the risks and responsibilities that come with it, because to excuse yourself from the conversation is not going to help at all,” Claassen said.

Government’s call

Dineo Mmako, responsible for monitoring and evaluation at the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, delivered the closing keynote on behalf of Acting Director-General Dr Pravina Shukla-Elay, reflecting on South Africa’s “year of milestones”: 70 years since the 1956 women’s march, 50 years since the 1976 youth uprising and 30 years since the adoption of the Constitution in 1996.

She urged participants to think about inclusion in more practical terms. “Digital inclusion cannot mean that everybody has a smartphone while ownership of the digital economy remains concentrated elsewhere. Participation must eventually mean ownership.”

The programme wrapped up with a certification ceremony.

This article is sponsored by Huawei.