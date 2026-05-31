Hyundai bets big on quality with industry-first parts warranty

Hyundai Automotive South Africa is redefining customer confidence and aftersales support with an industry-leading three-year, unlimited-kilometres parts warranty, the first of its kind among vehicle manufacturers in South Africa.
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- Hyundai Automotive South Africa introduces a groundbreaking three-year, unlimited-kilometres parts warranty.
- This warranty is the first of its kind among vehicle manufacturers in South Africa.
- The initiative aims to enhance customer confidence in Hyundai vehicles.
- It also significantly improves aftersales support for Hyundai customers.
- The full article is available in the e-edition of Sunday World.