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Hyundai bets big on quality with industry-first parts warranty

By Sunday World
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Hyundai
Hyundai Automotive South Africa is redefining customer confidence and aftersales support.

Hyundai Automotive South Africa is redefining customer confidence and aftersales support with an industry-leading three-year, unlimited-kilometres parts warranty, the first of its kind among vehicle manufacturers in South Africa.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • Hyundai Automotive South Africa introduces a groundbreaking three-year, unlimited-kilometres parts warranty.
  • This warranty is the first of its kind among vehicle manufacturers in South Africa.
  • The initiative aims to enhance customer confidence in Hyundai vehicles.
  • It also significantly improves aftersales support for Hyundai customers.
  • The full article is available in the e-edition of Sunday World.
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