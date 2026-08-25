Kerseri Pather: General Manager: Risk and Sustainabilty

As the general manager of risk and sustainability at Eskom, every workday for Kerseri Pather sees her safeguard the lives of more than 40 000 employees and contractors.

With more than 37 years’ experience at the power utility, Pather is a fountain of institutional knowledge, having begun in 1989 when she joined Hendrina Power Station as a chemist.

What followed was a career built on curiosity, courage and an openness to growth. From scientific research and technology management at Eskom’s Research, Test and Development business unit, to occupational hygiene and safety, sustainability systems and now risk and sustainability, Pather has consistently stepped into new spaces, using each opportunity to broaden her understanding of the organisation and the energy industry.

Her career stands as evidence that success is not always a straight line. Sometimes it means accepting a role that stretches her, learning a new discipline or finding her voice in rooms where difficult decisions must be made.

Pather’s work focuses on driving a culture of zero harm and zero defects, while strengthening risk and resilience practices across the power utility.

“Safety, health, environment and quality are not simply functions or policies; they are a reflection of an organisation’s values and its care for people,” she says.

This is indeed a massive task given that employees work with complex machinery and maintain more than 400 000km of high-, medium- and low-voltage power lines.

Pather understands that building such a culture is a long and often emotional journey. It requires persistence, accountability and the conviction that every injury and fatality can be prevented. Her leadership is rooted in the belief that no task, target or operational pressure should ever outweigh the value of a human life.

What makes Pather’s story especially powerful is her honesty about the challenges women face in building careers while carrying expectations at home and in society.

She knows that many talented women reach critical stages in their careers while navigating motherhood, family responsibilities and personal sacrifice. Her message is practical and encouraging.

“Build a support system both at home and in the workplace, own your destiny, turn possibilities into realities and never neglect your greatest asset — yourself,” she says.

Pather has shown a willingness to lean into new possibilities herself. As Eskom’s risk and sustainability champion, she is at the helm of embedding climate and environmental considerations into the decisions, investments and operations to strengthen resilience, reduce emissions and deliver reliable, affordable electricity that supports South Africa’s growth.

At the same time, she recognises that Eskom must ensure a responsible and people-centred Just Energy Transition — one that creates opportunities, supports communities and employees and ensures that the shift to a lower-carbon future is inclusive and sustainable.

Pather sets a wonderful example to any woman who is trying to grow in a demanding technical environment. She demonstrates that strength is not only found in titles or years of service, but in the courage to keep learning, the humility to serve others and the determination to make workplaces safer, more sustainable and more humane.

She stands out as a leader of purpose and substance — a woman who has used her career not only to achieve but to protect, uplift and inspire. Pather’s journey reminds other women that they do not have to choose between ambition and caring. They can be excellent at both.