North West government goes digital

By Boitumelo Tshehle

The North West provincial government has secured the source code and technical framework of Gauteng’s Online Professional Job Centre and e-Recruitment System at no acquisition cost to the province.

According to Premier Lazarus Mokgosi, the system will assist the province in moving away from fragmented and manual recruitment processes.

The initiative is expected to improve access to provincial government employment opportunities while reducing duplication and delivering savings to government.

“This e-Recruitment initiative demonstrates that our digital transformation journey is beginning to translate strategy into tangible results, not only through better technology, but also through real savings, greater efficiency and smarter government.”

The Wednesday media briefing also covered scholar transport and the province’s efforts to enforce compliance among operators.

Mokgosi said compulsory inspections and verification of scholar transport buses were continuing across all four districts, stressing that learner safety would not be compromised.

The inspections include roadworthiness, safety requirements, vehicle numbers, operating licences and the validity of permits.

He said 94 operators had been terminated for failing to comply with the requirements contained in their Service Level Agreements.

The Premier also addressed the challenges facing North West Transport Investment, saying discussions with the Gauteng government were continuing in an effort to restore the entity to profitability.