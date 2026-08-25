Obakeng Mabotja: General Manager – Grootvlei Power Station

Running a power station is a 24-hour responsibility that requires the ability to lead people through constant operational pressure.

For power station general manager Obakeng Mabotja, every decision carries the consequences for plant reliability, asset health, employee safety, environmental compliance and ensuring that the lights are on in South Africa. It is a responsibility she shoulders with competence and determination.

Based at Grootvlei Power Station in Mpumalanga, Mabotja understands that reliable electricity should never come at the expense of equipment failure. A condenser tube leak, for example, may require taking a unit out of service for a few days, but addressing it early can prevent far greater damage later. “To run or not to run” is not a simple question she regularly asks herself. She has to do a disciplined assessment of risk, safety and future impact before making a decision.

In an industry historically dominated by men, Mabotja believes trust is earned through competence, consistency and integrity rather than title alone.

She deliberately fosters evidence-based technical decision-making and values diverse perspectives across experience, age and gender. For her, the best decision is always the one that serves the station, the people and the country.

Looking back, Mabotja says one of the most important choices she made was taking on overlooked roles and not limiting herself to a job description.

“I stepped in when the team needed help, learnt continuously and earned trust through ownership and collaboration,” she says. “My message to women in technical environments is that resilience should never mean enduring unnecessary hardship. Women should be able to thrive, not merely survive.”

Reflecting on Women’s Month, Mabotja believes that true transformation is about mentoring, access to funding, financial literacy and growing sustainable businesses in host communities.

“My father taught me that leadership is about responsibility rather than status. I also draw strength from my faith and from remembering that I am more than my job title. I am a mother, wife, daughter, sister and member of a wider family. I run, read novels and am studying.”

Similarly, Mabotja sees Grootvlei Power Station as a responsibility that needs to be nurtured so that it continues to support economic activity in Dipaleseng Municipality beyond its possible future closure.

The complexity of her work is immense. Mabotja is also upskilling herself and her colleagues through Eskom’s Just Energy Transition journey.

With solar PV and battery storage among the repowering projects being planned for Grootvlei, she is preparing her teams for a future energy mix while they continue to run a coal-fired power station today. Employees are being exposed to new technologies and renewable energy plants, building the skills needed to support current operations and future opportunities.

Mabotja is equally passionate about ensuring that women are not confined to administrative project roles but are visible in plant operations, engineering modifications, fire-fighting competitions, operator challenges and leadership pipelines.

Eskom Women in Power and other leadership and technical development programmes have helped open doors. Mabotja was a beneficiary of such opportunities. She also recognises the personal realities many women navigate, including raising children, studying further and balancing demanding work with family responsibilities.

In Mabotja’s story, women see that technical leadership is not reserved for a few; it is built through courage, competence, integrity and the willingness to make difficult decisions in service of something bigger than oneself.