Road Safety Campaign Messages: Official Driver & Pedestrian Guidelines

MESSAGE 1
“Drive on Visibility”
Drivers… this winter, South Africa’s roads can change in seconds.
One moment it’s clear… the next, dense fog blinds your view. Don’t drive on memory — drive on visibility. If you can’t see clearly beyond 50 metres, pull over safely at the nearest truck stop. Stay alert. Stay alive. Check your surroundings. Inform others. See and Be Seen. Let’s navigate winter roads together.
This message is brought to you by the National Department of Transport
MESSAGE 2
“Smoke is a Wall”
Drivers… that smoke ahead is not just smoke. It’s a wall — thick, blinding, and deadly. Never drive into veld-fire smoke crossing the highway. You won’t see stopped vehicles until it’s too late. Pull over. Turn on your hazards. Wait it out. One decision can save lives — including yours. See and Be Seen this winter.
This message is brought to you by the National Department of Transport
MESSAGE 3
“Fatigue Kills Faster in the Cold”
Drivers… winter fatigue creeps in faster than you think. That heater may keep you warm — but it can also make you drowsy. Crack a window. Take your rest breaks seriously.
Stay fresh, stay focused. Because when you’re behind the wheel of a heavy vehicle,
fatigue doesn’t just risk your life — it risks everyone’s. Stay alert. Stay visible. Stay safe.
This message is brought to you by the National Department of Transport
MESSAGE 4
“Our Children Are Not Cargo”
Scholar transport drivers… every winter morning, our children depend on you to get them to school safely. But overloaded vehicles and rushing against time put lives at risk. Remember—our children are not cargo. Overloading reduces your ability to stop on wet or icy roads. Drive responsibly. Arrive safely. Protect every child, every trip.
This message is brought to you by the National Department of Transport
MESSAGE 5
Be Bright, Save Your Life
“Pedestrians… winter days are shorter, and that means more walking in the dark. If drivers can’t see you, your life is at risk. Wear bright or reflective clothing, add reflective strips to your school bag, and use a flashlight when walking at night. Walk in groups where possible. Being visible is not just a choice—it’s your protection. Be bright, save your life this winter.”
This message is brought to you by the National Department of Transport
MESSAGE 6
Use Safe Crossings
Pedestrians… “Crossing the road in winter can be deadly—especially on highways. These are no-walking zones for a reason. Always use pedestrian bridges and designated crossings, even if it takes a little longer. No shortcut is worth your life. Stay smart, stay patient, and always cross where it’s safe.”
This message is brought to you by the National Department of Transport
- South African drivers are advised to only drive when visibility exceeds 50 metres during winter and to pull over safely if visibility is poor.
- Drivers are warned against driving into veld-fire smoke on highways due to the risk of not seeing stopped vehicles ahead, and they should pull over and wait safely instead.
- Winter fatigue can set in quickly, especially when using vehicle heaters, so drivers should take rest breaks and keep fresh to avoid risking their lives and others’.
- Scholar transport drivers are cautioned against overloading vehicles in winter, as it decreases stopping ability on wet or icy roads and endangers children.
- Pedestrians are urged to wear bright or reflective clothing, use safe designated crossings, and avoid shortcuts to enhance visibility and safety during darker winter days.
MESSAGE 1
“Drive on Visibility”
Drivers… this winter,
One moment it’s clear… the next, dense fog blinds your view. Don’t drive on memory — drive on visibility. If you can’t see clearly beyond 50 metres, pull over safely at the nearest truck stop. Stay alert. Stay alive. Check your surroundings. Inform others. See and Be Seen. Let’s navigate winter roads together.
MESSAGE 2
“Smoke is a Wall”
Drivers… that smoke ahead is not just smoke. It’s a wall — thick, blinding, and deadly. Never drive into veld-fire smoke crossing the highway. You won’t see stopped vehicles until it’s too late. Pull over. Turn on your hazards. Wait it out. One decision can save lives — including yours. See and Be Seen this winter.
MESSAGE 3
“Fatigue Kills Faster in the Cold”
Drivers… winter fatigue creeps in faster than you think.
Stay fresh, stay focused. Because when you’re behind the wheel of a heavy vehicle,
fatigue doesn’t just risk your life — it risks everyone’s. Stay alert. Stay visible. Stay safe.
MESSAGE 4
“Our Children Are Not Cargo”
Scholar transport drivers… every winter morning, our children depend on you to get them to school safely. But overloaded vehicles and rushing against time put lives at risk.
MESSAGE 5
Be Bright, Save Your Life
“Pedestrians… winter days are shorter, and that means more walking in the dark. If drivers can’t see you, your life is at risk. Wear bright or reflective clothing, add reflective strips to your school bag, and use a flashlight when walking at night. Walk in groups where possible.
MESSAGE 6
Use Safe
Pedestrians… “