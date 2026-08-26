Slindokuhle Mbuyisa: Championing Digital Inclusion Through Purposeful Partnerships

In a country where access to technology can determine access to opportunity, Slindokuhle Mbuyisa is helping ensure that South Africa’s digital future is more inclusive, more equitable and more empowering for the next generation.

As Public Affairs and Government Relations Manager at HONOR Technologies Africa, Mbuyisa works at the intersection of technology, government, industry and community impact. Her role is centred on building strategic partnerships with public-sector institutions and industry stakeholders, positioning technology as a catalyst for digital inclusion, youth development and socio-economic transformation.

Her work goes beyond traditional corporate engagement. Mbuyisa has played a key role in supporting initiatives that bring digital skills, devices and learning opportunities to young people in underserved communities. Through HONOR’s Code with HONOR programme, the company has supported coding and robotics education in rural and township communities by providing technology and devices to organisations working directly with learners. She has also contributed to the establishment of Cyber Labs in schools across South Africa, helping expand access to digital learning resources where they are needed most.

Mbuyisa’s commitment to youth advancement is also reflected in programmes that support workplace readiness and gender inclusion in technology. Through HONOR’s partnership with the YES initiative, young people have gained workplace experience and professional development opportunities. She has also championed HONOR’s Girls in ICT programme, which connected young women from underserved communities with technology professionals and industry leaders, including representatives from Google and the Association of Comms and Technology, giving them direct access to role models in the sector.

For Mbuyisa, digital transformation is not simply about placing more devices in people’s hands. It is about opening doors — building the skills, confidence and pathways that allow young people, especially girls and learners in underserved communities, to participate meaningfully in the digital economy.

Her stakeholder-led approach has made her a vital bridge between business, government and communities, translating corporate investment into initiatives with measurable social impact. In doing so, she reflects the power of women in technology to drive change not only through innovation, but through influence, advocacy and purposeful collaboration.

As South Africa continues to confront the digital divide, Mbuyisa represents a new generation of women leaders using technology and partnerships to create access, unlock potential and build a more inclusive future for the communities that need it most.