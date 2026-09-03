Takealot changes its name for the first time in 15 years

Millions of delivery boxes will carry Takealot’s name in South Africa’s official languages in a bold celebration of the country’s people, cultures and shared identity.

Cape Town, South Africa, 31 August 2026 – For the first time in its history, Takealot, South Africa’s leading online retailer, is changing the name on its iconic delivery boxes.

Throughout Heritage Month, customers across the country will receive parcels carrying Takealot’s name translated into one of South Africa’s 12 official languages – a simple but powerful gesture that celebrates the diversity, cultures and communities that have shaped the brand over the past 15 years.

More than a packaging change, the campaign is a celebration of belonging.

Heritage Month is about recognising the people, stories and traditions that make South Africa unlike anywhere else in the world. For Takealot, it’s an opportunity to recognise the millions of South Africans who have made the brand part of their everyday lives.

Whether it’s Vatbaie, Tsayagolegontsi, Thath’okuningi, or one of the many other translations appearing on boxes across the country, every name represents the same promise: Happy Delivered.

“A logo is one of the most valuable things a company owns,” says Karla Levick, Chief Marketing Officer at Takealot.

“For the first time in fifteen years, we’re choosing to replace ours with something even more important – the languages of the people who built this business. Takealot has never belonged to us alone. It belongs to millions of South Africans. This campaign is our way of celebrating the extraordinary diversity, cultures and communities that have made us who we are today.”

Since launching in Cape Town in 2011, Takealot has grown from a local online retailer into South Africa’s most valuable online retail brand. Along the way, it has expanded into every province, created thousands of jobs, enabled over 13,000 businesses to reach customers through its Marketplace, and today completes one in every five deliveries made in South Africa – delivering millions of moments of happiness to homes across the country.

As South Africa’s retail landscape continues to evolve, Takealot remains proudly rooted in the country where it began.

To extend the experience beyond the box, Takealot has also launched interactive digital experiences where South Africans can discover all 12 versions of the Takealot name, hear the correct pronunciation of each, and learn fascinating facts about every official language.

The Takealot Heritage Design Challenge Returns

This Heritage Month also marks the return of the annual Takealot Heritage Design Challenge, now in its fifth year.

Each year, South Africans are invited to design a limited-edition Takealot delivery box inspired by what heritage means to them. The winning design will again be printed on one million Takealot boxes during the festive season, giving one creative South African the opportunity to see their artwork delivered to homes across the country. The winner will also receive R100,000 in Takealot vouchers as well as a R10,000 Takealot voucher for a charity of their choice.

This year, Takealot has also partnered with acclaimed local electronic music producer and artist Muzi to showcase truly South African music genres, born in Mzansi and now on the global stage.

From lekompo to Maskandi, Kwaito to Kaapstad hip hop, Muzi explores hyper-local genres through the lens of South African heritage, drawing inspiration from across the country for viewers. Stay tuned for weekly episodes on Takealot’s social media channel.

To learn more, view the Takealot Heritage Design Challenge competition brief and submit your design, visit https://www.takealot.com/heritage-design-challenge-2026.

About Takealot

Takealot is South Africa’s leading shopping app, on a mission to change lives for the better through e-commerce. Since 2011, we’ve delivered happiness to millions of South Africans through our commitment to exceptional service, unbeatable range, and trusted delivery. With millions of products and a delivery network that reaches every corner of South Africa, we’re not just delivering packages, we’re delivering possibilities.

From supporting over 12,000 small businesses through our marketplace to creating thousands of jobs through our ecosystem, we truly believe that e-commerce is a force for good. Because when South Africa wins, we all win. And that’s happy, delivered.