The Ascots Delivers an Unforgettable Hollywoodbets Durban July 2026 Experience

DURBAN – The inaugural edition of The Ascots, presented by Johnnie Walker Blue Label, has made a memorable debut at the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2026, positioning itself as one of South Africa’s newest premium hospitality destinations through a celebration of fashion, music, culture and luxury.

Inspired by the sophistication of the renowned Royal Ascot, The Ascots transformed the southern lawns of the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse into an exclusive hospitality village where guests enjoyed luxurious lounge experiences, premium food and beverage offerings, curated entertainment and world-class service.

As presenting partner, Johnnie Walker Blue Label delivered an immersive luxury experience that reflected the brand’s focus on craftsmanship, sophistication and celebrating exceptional moments. Official hosting partner Handy Andy ensured guests experienced seamless hospitality throughout the day, from arrival to the final act.

The launch of the event was supported by a strong portfolio of partners, including SMG as the official vehicle partner, Gagasi FM and YFM as media partners, and lifestyle brands such as Southside Hard Soda, Laurent-Perrier, Whispering Angel, Strictly Soul, The Room and The Owners Office. Together, the partners helped create a premium race-day experience that combined luxury hospitality, lifestyle and entertainment.

One of the standout features of The Ascots was its entertainment line-up, which brought international star power to Durban. Grammy Award-nominated artists Bryson Tiller, Masego and Swae Lee headlined the event, delivering performances that set a new benchmark for entertainment at the Hollywoodbets Durban July.

Tiller captivated fans with his blend of R&B and hip-hop, while Masego’s genre-bending performance showcased his unique musical style. Swae Lee energized the crowd with a set packed with chart-topping hits, creating some of the day’s most memorable moments.

The international acts were complemented by a strong line-up of South African talent. Rapper Cassper Nyovest delivered a high-energy performance, while Shekhinah, Elaine and Tresor wowed audiences with their acclaimed catalogues of music. DJs Akio and Durban-born Asvnte kept the atmosphere vibrant throughout the day.

Beyond the music, guests enjoyed an elevated lifestyle experience featuring bespoke lounges, premium culinary offerings, fashionable racegoers and impeccable service. Organisers said every aspect of the event was designed to establish The Ascots as one of South Africa’s leading lifestyle and hospitality destinations.

Welcoming the event’s success, eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba praised its contribution to Durban’s growing reputation as a host city for major events.

“The Ascots has showcased Durban’s ability to host world-class lifestyle and entertainment experiences that attract both local and international audiences. Events of this calibre contribute significantly to our visitor economy, create opportunities for local businesses and reinforce eThekwini’s position as a premier destination for tourism, culture and investment,” said Xaba.

“We welcome initiatives that continue to elevate our city’s global profile while delivering meaningful economic benefits for our communities.”

Organisers said the successful launch signals the arrival of a bold new hospitality offering at the Hollywoodbets Durban July, with plans to continue evolving the experience and to deliver world-class entertainment and luxury experiences in the years ahead.