The Welcome Bonus Era Is Over: How SA’s Betting Brands Are Fighting to Keep You

The land-grab days of South Africa’s online betting industry are slowly but surely coming to an end. As new contenders flood the maturing landscape, regulated operators are realising that headline-grabbing sign-up offers are no longer enough, so they’re shifting focus to locally relevant long-term retention strategies instead.

That competitive pressure is particularly visible across increased loyalty infrastructure spending. 10bet’s recent launch of an enhanced VIP programme is a prime example of this, and it goes to show that mature operators are investing heavily in retaining existing customers, especially those in the high-value segment.

Why Keeping Punters Beats Chasing New Ones

Customer retention has always been vital for SA’s online betting brands, but market maturity accentuates its importance more than ever.

For operators in this regulated sector, attracting a new player now requires significant investments in both marketing and regulatory compliance, often far greater than it would take to retain one.

The rising number of licensed competitors pushes these costs even higher. With South Africans now having instant mobile access to multiple betting platforms, the sector has got to the point where it takes almost no effort for these players to compare deals and switch allegiances.

The high-value user segment plays a key role in this equation. Many of these players wager far more than casual bettors, and losing them to a competitor can be a serious blow to any operator. It’s also one of the biggest reasons why long-term user retention has become a strategic priority rather than a secondary goal.

Inside the New SA Loyalty Playbook

While the subtle shifts in South Africa’s betting sector have prompted varying responses by operators, the common thread seems to be a revamped loyalty infrastructure. 10bet’s VIP programme perfectly illustrates what that means.

Personalised offers shaped by different play styles sit at the heart of this programme. Instead of offering the same blanket promotion to every bettor, the brand demonstrates understanding of individual needs and tailors rewards accordingly.

The loyalty initiative also includes access to various South African lifestyle and sporting events. This approach shifts the focus from digital-only interactions to real-world experiences, thereby cementing the brand’s presence in its users’ daily lives.

Priority support and dedicated account managers complete the package and play a key role in retaining high-value players who expect prompt, personalised responses. By providing that, the operator has taken a meaningful step away from automated loyalty rewards towards human-led relationship management, once associated with luxury services rather than online betting.

Why the Bafana Connection Matters

As the official betting partner of Bafana Bafana, the country’s national football team, 10bet has established itself as a brand that’s deeply rooted in South Africa’s sports culture rather than just another offshore platform with a local licence.

In a country where national teams not only foster a sense of collective identity but also serve as a great unifier that transcends historical divides, that distinctly South African dimension matters a lot. It resonates far more than trips to international events, partnerships with distant clubs, and other generic global perks and tends to carry more weight for local bettors.

On a broader scale, this modern approach goes beyond 10bet. Many licensed betting operators have already made similar moves towards local partnerships, recognising that South Africans are deeply passionate about sport in general, not just the “Big Three” divisions.

What This Means for the Rest of the Industry?

The evolution of loyalty systems through personalised rewards, as well as the partnerships between operators and local teams, are clear signs that South Africa’s online betting market is reaching a certain stage of maturity.

While they’re not limited to the VIP segment, the subtle shifts in the industry are currently most visible there. As competing platforms flood the market, high-value players get more choices. And with so many options available, they won’t hesitate to switch if they ever feel even slightly underserved.

However, these shifts are likely to have implications for the rest of the sector, as well. As the cost of attracting new players increases, standard, often generic promotions will continue to lose effectiveness. As a result, operators who are unwilling or unable to invest in modern retention infrastructures will likely lose their foothold.